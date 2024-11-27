Top UK trainer wants ‘phenomenal’ Katie Taylor to retire from boxing

HAVING plotted her downfall on two occasions Jamie Moore knows how good and how tough Katie Taylor is.

Moore trained Chantelle Cameron, 20-1 (8 KOs), to victory against Taylor, 24-1 (6 KOs), in Dublin in May 2023 before the Irishwoman reversed the result six months later in the Irish capital.

Next year, Taylor will celebrate her 39th birthday, but on November 15, she showed she still had enough to beat Amanda Serrano for a second time. Having put on another gutsy display, this time in front of a huge worldwide audience on Netflix and an announced crowd of 72,300 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, Taylor did not reveal any intention of walking away from boxing. Instead, she welcomed a third bout against Serrano but over 12×3 minute rounds instead of 10x2s, which Serrano had initially requested.

This week, Jamie Moore, who no longer trains Chantelle Cameron, added 2024 Olympian Pat Brown to his stable at the V.I.P Gym in Astley. Boxing News caught up with Moore yesterday and asked the former British and European super welterweight champion for his thoughts on the Taylor-Serrano 2 rematch.

“I thought it was close. It could have gone either way and Katie got it.

“I think everyone probably agrees that Katie’s past her best now and she’s seen better days. I’d just love for her to walk away now. She’s had four hard fights on the trot. Chantelle Cameron is a phenomenal fighter and she beat her the first time. She lost a close fight in the second fight but both were hard fights for her. And the same with both Serrano fights.

“I’d like her to walk away now. She’s had a phenomenal career, she’s such a beautiful person and what a phenomenal fighter she’s been but I’d like her to walk away while she’s healthy with a lot of money in the bank.”