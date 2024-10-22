Tim Tszyu and the curse of being a tough guy

TIM Tszyu was battered in three rounds by Bakhram Murtazaliev last Saturday and suffered his second career loss. Despite losing a split decision to Sebastian Fundora in March and failing to capture the WBC super-welterweight title, Tszyu’s aura of invincibility remained intact in the build-up to his fight with Murtazaliev.

Here was a man who fought from the second round onwards against Fundora with a gaping cut on his head that caused blood to stream down his face like a soldier on the battlefield.

Many boxers would have pulled out of the contest and saved their strength for another day. Not only did Tszyu carry on fighting, but some believe he was unfortunate to lose on points.

However, the history of boxing shows there is no such thing as an indestructible chin, no substitute for the sweet science, and no long-term alternative to using brains rather than brawn.

And even if you’re blessed around the whiskers like a prime Mariusz Wach, enough punishment during fights will eventually erode your punch resistance to the point where getting knocked out is a sheer probability.

After all, it’s those who actively try to hit and not get hit who have the most longevity and the greatest chance of living healthy lives once the gloves are hung up for good.

In spite of a good amateur career, with a record of 33-1, and a solid foundation of boxing skills, Tszyu seemingly decided to have a bar fight with Murtazaliev.

It was almost as if Tszyu wanted to prove how tough he was once again by recklessly letting his hands go while standing in the fireline of his powerful opponent.

This resulted in three knockdowns in the second round, one more in the third, and several more flush shots connecting before Tszyu’s team decided to throw the white towel.

In less than 15 minutes, the Australian’s bid to become a two-time world champion by adding the IBF belt to his collection evaporated.

To Tszyu’s credit, this gung-ho, aggressive approach worked in his first 22 professional fights.

It got him the undefeated winning streak and birthed him with superstar potential due to his exciting style – something that casuals appreciate more than the average boxing purist.

You only need to look at pound-for-pound talents such as Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford to see how the majority of ringside fans don’t care about how neat your footwork is, how well you block punches, or how you counter on the back foot.

In the heat of combat, it’s the knockouts that sell. It’s the potential for both opponents’ adversity that raises the atmosphere. The perceived vulnerability keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Still, there is a balance between leaving your chin out to dry and withdrawing into a low-risk shell.

Professional boxing is so fickle that if Tszyu had beaten Murtazaliev and taken the Russian’s unbeaten record, pundits would have praised him for his pugnaciousness.

Yet based on their actual encounter, Tszyu now has a decision to make—one which could dictate how the rest of his career turns out.

Of course, the former WBO champion is not going to suddenly transform into a prime Floyd Mayweather, opting to box his way to a points win while taking minimal punishment.

But it’s possible for Tszyu to become marginally more responsible with his aggression and be more selective when he decides to let the bombs go.

The son of the legendary Kostya Tszyu has proven he has heart. He has shown he is willing to go out on his shield rather than quit on his stool.

However, at the age of 29, there is still time for him to become a world champion again, if he alters his approach.

Credit must also be given to Murtazaliev who was a sizable underdog going into the contest against Tszyu. The 31-year-old only captured the IBF title last April by knocking out Jack Culcay in Germany.

It remains to be seen how Murtazaliev does against the other world title holders at 154 lbs, like Fundora or Crawford. If he is competitive or even victorious, this will provide a silver lining for Tszyu and make his loss less of a catastrophe.