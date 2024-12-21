Serhii Bohachuk forces Ishmael Davis round six retirement

SERHII Bohachuk dished out a dose of world-level boxing on Ishmael Davis, prompting the corner to pull their man out before round seven. It was a commendably brave effort from Davis, who came in at short notice, was dropped and under increasingly relentless pressure.

The Leeds man was rewarded for stepping in to save a slot as original Bohachuk foe Israil Madrimov pulled out as a February 22 date with destiny loomed.

Davis hit the deck heavily in round two when Bohachuk unleashed a short left hook. Davis stood, just about, grinning ruefully as he attempted to regain his composure.

Bohachuk’s momentum was growing as he picked up the pace in the third, buoyed by power-punching success. Ishmael Davis suddenly realised the level at which he was operating.

Facing a man who had dropped Vergil Ortiz Jr twice, Ishmael did well to switch between stances and grab up close. Davis appeared fuzzy at the close of the third.

Blood stained the shorts of ‘Black Panther’. The English tough guy sucked it up while the punishment persisted. Following another heavy round, Davis’ corner team agreed that enough was enough and the 29-year-old was compassionately withdrawn at the end of the sixth.

Former champ Bohachuk improves to 25-2 (24 KOs). Davis falls to 13-2 (6 KOs) with zero shame for his efforts.