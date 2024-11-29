Rising prospect Alfie Shrubb is a Gatti-Ward fan

By Nick Bond

Age: 27

Nationality: English

From: Shepperton

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 6ft 1″

Division: Middleweight

Instagram: @alfieshrubb

Record: 2-0

Next fight: November 30th, York Hall, Bethnal Green

When and why you started boxing:

I started boxing at 9 years old. Me and my brother used to watch my dad train then not long after my brother started, I felt like I should give it a go.

Favourite all-time fighter:

Roberto Duran. He had a great style and could do it all and he was always exciting to watch.

Best fight you’ve seen:

Best fight I’ve seen in person is too hard to say, but the best I’ve watched would probably have to be the first Gatti vs Ward war. Nonstop action from start to finish and never gets boring rewatching it.

Personal career highlight:

Winning my professional debut, going up a weight class to fight a tough, well respected and experienced fighter was a great start to my career.

Toughest opponent:

Jordan Grannum in my debut, I’d gone up a weight and he was a very experienced, tough opponent.

Best and worst attributes as a boxer:

My best attributes would have to be my height, long reach and slick awkward style, worst being that I’m never too happy with how I’ve performed and can be too self critical.

Training tip:

Rest and recovery is also a vital part of training, so a good balance between training and rest.

Favourite meal/restaurant:

No restaurant in particular but it would have to be a curry.

Best friends in boxing:

Would probably be my dad Mark, he’s made it to every fight, amateur and pro, travelling up and down the country with me supporting me.

Other sportsperson you would like to be:

Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would do, I’m not a football fan at all but they’re paid a lot of money to run up and down a pitch kicking a ball.

Last film/TV show you saw:

Only Fools and Horses.

Who would play you in a film of your life:

Maybe someone like Tom Hardy, there’s no similarities but he’s a great actor and I feel he could maybe make me seem quite a bit more interesting than I am.

Have you ever been starstruck:

Meeting Ricky Hatton when I was about 13, he was signing peoples copies of his book out at the time so I went to buy the book for the chance to meet him, queued for an hour to end up just standing there staring at him, then stuttered a quick thank you while he just laughed at me!

Best advice received:

You can only do your best, not everything in boxing is going to go exactly how you want it to, but turn up and give it 100% and it will all come together in the end.

Something not many people know about you:

I have a very embarrassing fear of spiders.