Reigning champion Rafael Espinoza has legendary ambitions

FRESH from his stoppage victory over Robeisy Ramirez, Mexico’s ‘El Divino’ Rafael Espinoza was busy laying out his future plans. Following a sprightly start to their rematch, Cuba’s Ramirez was slowing down just as the champion was ramping up, before a seemingly innocuous right hand caused the challenger to wave the white flag reminiscent of the legendary Roberto Duran all those years ago.

“I landed a clean shot, that right hand and he felt that power,” said Espinoza. “I think he was feeling the power. He was starting to feel my pressure coming on. I think the fight was turning in terms of the tide was coming in my favour. He was feeling my power and I think he knew what was coming next.”

After categorically closing the chapter on his rivalry with the former WBO featherweight title holder, the current retainer of that same belt, sporting a gigantic frame for the weight class, laid out some special plans to etch his name into the history books a little more.

“I’ve said it before, I want to be a legend and that’s why I’m willing to face anybody. The fans want to see me, they’re out here seeing me and I’m going to be a fan favourite.”

The fans in attendance certainly showed their appreciation of Espinoza’s efforts. As fights with fellow champions Nick Ball, Brandon Figueroa or Angelo Leo lie on the horizon, it was all about soaking up this victory first for the gangly Guadalajara man.

“I wanted to tell Phoenix this is going to be my new home. I’m going to come back and give you great fights. Long live Mexico!”