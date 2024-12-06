Quick turnaround expected for Israil Madrimov

ISRAIL Madrimov’s next few months are already mapped out and the former WBA super-welterweight champion is not hanging around. Madrimov will meet WBC Interim 154-pound title holder Vergil Ortiz Jr on February 22 in Riyadh.

That is provided he gets past an initial test, also in Riyadh, on December 21. That December clash, in just a few weeks’ time as part of the Usyk-Fury rematch undercard, is no small task, as he faces the man Ortiz took the belt off in the first place: Serhii Bohachuk.

If Madrimov can defeat Bohachuk and then box Ortiz, as officially scheduled, then within a timeframe of barely seven months, he will have entertained Terence Crawford, Bohachuk and Ortiz in a spectacular span. Making it to Ortiz is one thing, but quite how much Madrimov will have left in the tank by that point (around two months later to the day) remains to be seen.

All-action Bohachuk is a heavy-handed pressure fighter who doesn’t know how to step off and back down. When Ortiz dethroned him, the Texas tornado had to dig deep, negotiate his way past two trips to the canvas in rounds one and eight and battle his way to a decision victory consisting of a 113-113 scorecard plus two 114-112 offerings in his favour. Madrimov has been warned.

The Uzbek former king has now stepped in when others dallied and dawdled. Ortiz was initially slated to box Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis before the Philadelphian instead engaged in an extended period of introspection around keeping his IBF welterweight belt for Christmas.

Undefeated Puerto Rican Xander Zayas also threw his hat into the ring as a possible future Ortiz opponent. There should be plenty of options for any willing and able bodies before and after February 22. Madrimov will be willing, but whether he’s still able to deliver after such a punishing run remains to be seen.