Oscar Valdez has a few more battles left in him

OSCAR Valdez insists that there are no excessive miles clogging up the career clock and he is prepared to enter the trenches once more. Valdez faces Emanuel Navarrete on December 7 for his fellow Mexican’s WBO super-featherweight title and Oscar knows what to expect following 12 intense rounds in their first meeting, which he lost by a unanimous decision.

“I have a few more battles left in me. I feel great,” said Valdez, 32-2 (24 KOs). “I showed I had a lot left in my last fight when I beat Liam Wilson. I was emotional because I knew beating Wilson would punch my ticket to an even bigger fight.

“I am excited to be sharing the ring with a warrior like ‘Vaquero’ again and to have the opportunity to win the WBO junior lightweight championship.”

The Wilson win was indeed a solid outing, ending in a seventh-round knockout that earned Valdez the WBO Interim strap and propelled him back into relevance, keeping him warm for this kind of opportunity. Righting the wrongs of the first Navarrete fight will not be simple, but if Navarrete is undermotivated by a repeat opponent and still hurting from the Denys Berinchyk loss up at lightweight, there is hope for the former Olympian.

“I’m back in the gym training for a second opportunity at Navarrete, looking at what we did wrong, watching film, and working hard to correct mistakes. Not everyone gets a second chance. I will make the most of it. I’m not wasting days.

“I’m at the point of my career where I appreciate everything and enjoy every moment, whether running, sparring, or just having a coffee. I enjoy the fights and am grateful for everything in life.”

“I know what to expect from Navarrete. I know what to train for. I’ve trained hard and smart for this fight. In the first fight, I made several mistakes. My biggest mistake was trying to knock out my opponent. I always want to give the fans what they pay for, but I focused on the knockout instead of sticking to my game plan. I’m working smarter, fighting smarter, and bringing in sparring partners that better imitate his style,” added Valdez.

Another trick up the sleeve could be the venue and location. Valdez has some happy memories of boxing in Arizona and could be ready to reignite the desert heat on Saturday evening.

“The boxing fans in Arizona are incredibly supportive. Some of the most memorable nights of my career have taken place there, and I look forward to giving the fans in Phoenix an action-packed battle,” he said.