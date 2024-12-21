Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 : Live Updates & Results

23:41

That’s all folks

And with that ends our live blog of tonight’s event in Riyadh as Oleksandr Usyk successfully defends his three heavyweight titles with an altogether more convincing victory, albeit in the judges’ eyes, this time around. Thanks for joining us and we will see you at the next one.

23:39

Dubois next?

The IBF champion Daniel Dubois jumps into the ring and grabs the mic. “I want my revenge!” he roars. “Well done tonight but I want my revenge.”



Usyk smiles and says: “His Excellency, make me fight with Daniel Dubois, thank you very much.

“No problem. I am ready. In my next fight, no problem. I’ll go back home and have a rest and then no problem.”

23:37

Nice one, son

After his victory, Usyk dedicated the win to his young sons. He said: “I win, it’s good. I’m not a judge, I’m a sportsman. I win, thank you God.

“Today is a very happy day because both of my sons won a judo tournament today as well. My son said to me ‘hey, papa, you next’.”



On Fury, Usyk added: “He’s a great fighter, a great opponent and these were an unbelievable 24 rounds in my career.”

23:29

USYK UD

All three judges score the fight the same – 116-112 in favour of the reigning and defending heavyweight champion of the world Oleksandr Usyk.

23:26

Back to the scorecards…

As they did in May, Usyk and Fury go the distance after 12 competitive rounds. We await the judges’ scorecards but it looked as though Usyk did enough to edge it again. Decision incoming…

23:22

Usyk finding the target

Usyk switching levels intelligently in the 11th, feinting to the body and shooting high with the left. No fewer than three land flush on Fury in that penultimate round. There is one to go, surely Usyk is ahead here…

23:18

Good 10th for Fury

Right when he needs it most, Fury starts to put together a very good 10th round. Even so, Usyk still manages to draw oohs from the crowd when another straight left hand lands flush on Fury’s chin in the final 30 seconds. “Keep grinding him,” Sugar Hill Steward tells him in the corner. Two rounds to go.

23:13

Three to go…

Usyk is bleeding from the nose but continues to push the pace and pile the pressure on to Fury, who looks to be getting frustrated. Even Turki Al-Alshikh is up on his feet with both hands on the canvas, you just can’t take your eyes off this fight. There are three rounds left, can Fury pull something out of the bag here?

23:07

Fury feeling the pace?

Fury came in his heaviest ever and maybe it is starting to show a little as he appears to be feeling the pace. Usyk is just starting to turn the screw with more authority and had Fury on the back foot for much of the seventh. Into eight we go.

23:02

Halfway home

After what looked like another even round was coming to an end, Usyk lands with a big left hand which seems to bounce off Fury’s forehead. Then Usyk follows it up with another one which lands again. We are halfway through here and Usyk seems to be growing into the fight.

22:58

Five down

Another quality round in the books here, with both men having moments of success. Usyk is starting to throw in bunches of threes and fours but he ships a big body shot from Fury and grins in response as he back peddles away. This is a great fight.

22:54

Feeling out process is over

The fourth starts with Usyk landing two big left hands, the second of which snaps Fury’s head back. But Fury comes straight back with the right hand of his which seems to make the champion stumble momentarily. That was a great round. Fifth round up next…

22:50

Usyk getting closer

Usyk just appears to be closing the distance a little more effectively and comes close with a couple of straight left hands. Fury notices and decides to turn southpaw at the end of the third. Into four we go…

22:46

Two down

Usyk makes a strong start to the round and lands a straight left hand to Fury’s chest. But the challenger responds well with a hard triple jab while a right hand nearly lands on the button, too. Also notable, there is no John Fury in the corner this time around.

22:42

Aggressive start from Fury

Fury is straight on the front foot, attempting to take centre ring and lands with a good right hand to the head and then a bolo to the body. But Usyk, holding a high lead hand, takes both well and lands with a few jabs of his own.

22:39

Round one…

That’s the ringwalks done, the anthems sung, the announcements over. It’s time to fight. Here we go, 12 rounds for the WBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles. It doesn’t get any bigger than this.

22:24

Here comes Fury…

The challenger, Tyson Fury, makes his ringwalk, to the dulcet tones of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You. Here we go.

22:11

22:09

That’s that for the undercard

Right, thrills and spills everywhere on the eight-fight undercard. But now, The Big One: Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury, the rematch. We are moments away from the ring walks. Will it be repeat or revenge?

21:55

Official time of the stoppage…

Is 1:57. This was supposed to be a test for Itauma. This kid is the future, make no mistake.

21:50

IT’S ALL OVER!

Within 90 seconds, McKean is down from a left hand. He manages to get up but not for long as Itauma uncorks another left hand which lands flush and puts the big Australian over for a second time. It’s over inside two minutes, what a huge statement.

21:44

Itauma and McKean ready to go

Both men are in the ring ahead of this 10 rounder. Itauma, still just 19, is an overwhelming favourite to continue his sizzling start to life as a pro but Australian McKean is by far his toughest opponent to date. Let’s see if he can spoil the party here.

21:33

Seven down, two to go

The undercard action has been superb so far and now there are just two more to go, both at heavyweight. Before Usyk and Fury go at it again, it is time for Demsey McKean to try and put a pin in the hype of Moses Itauma. This one is scheduled for 10.

21:27

Bohachuk W RTD 6

Bohachuk eats a big one in the first but drops late stand-in Davis in the second. The relentless Ukrainian refuses to take his foot off the gas through the next four rounds and Davis’ corner spare him more hammer by pulling him out after six completed rounds.

21:26

IT’S ALL OVER

After absorbing more punishment in the sixth from the relentless Bohachuk, Ishmael Davis’ corner decide to save their man for another day by pulling him out and stopping the fight. Bohachuk will now go on to fight for the WBC light-middleweight title next.

21:21

No backwards step

Bohachuk is refusing to slow down whatsoever and, in the fourth, Davis decides to start moving forwards himself. This one is turning into a phonebox scrap, which you would have to think would only benefit Bohachuk.

21:16

Four down

It is textbook, relentless pressure from Bohachuk in the third but Davis is refusing to be overawed. Instead, he lands a couple of sold right hands in the round, but coping with Bohachuk must be taking a toll on his gas tank.

21:12

All-action

Jason Statham is sat ringside but it’s proper action inside the ring as Davis recovers from that second round knockdown to hold is own through a high-paced third. But he ships another left hook and the underdog from Leeds seems to have sustained a cut, too. Into the fourth we go.

21:08

DOWN GOES DAVIS!

After being hurt in the first, Bohachuk roars back to find a big breakthrough in the second. With around 30 seconds left of the second, Bohachuk makes himself a little bit of space before landing a short, sharp left hook right on Davis’ nose. He’s down, but in time to beat the count and holds on for the rest of the round.

21:04

Bright start from Davis

The Leeds man is a big underdog here but he makes a very good start, switching stances to confuse Bohachuk before landing a big right hand. The Ukrainian definitely feels that but it does little to deter him from his constant buzzsaw pressure. This one is shaping up nicely.

20:54

Moving swiftly on…

Out go the heavyweights, and in come the light middleweights. This fight almost never happened after Serhii Bohachuk’s initial opponent, Israel Madrimov, withdrew with acute bronchitis earlier this month. But, once again, the Black Panther Ishmael Davis happily stood in at late notice. And here he comes now.

20:48

WOW – Fisher wins a split!

There are huge boos around the arena as the decision is read out. It’s a split decision victory for Fisher with scores of: 95-94 Fisher, 96-93 Allen, 95-94 Fisher. Allen looks dumbfounded, that’s a controversial one.

20:45

We go to the scorecards…

After 10 full rounds of heavyweight action, we await the judges’ decision again. What a fight. Both men landed with huge shots and enjoyed periods of success, but only Allen managed to score a knockdown. Will that be enough to secure the White Rhino victory? Or did the Romford Bull do enough early on to claim a win? We will soon see.

20:41

10th and final round

Allen does not even sit in the break before the 10th. He knows he is just one round away from a remarkable victory which will breathe new life into his career. Here we go, into the 10th.

20:38

Into the ninth

We are into the penultimate round – and this is the latest into a fight Johnny Fisher has ever gone. Dave Allen seems to be in the ascendancy, but will there be another swing of the pendulum here?

20:36

We knew it would be good…

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen

20:32

The Romford Chin

Johnny Fisher takes a series of huge shots in the seventh as Allen lands with uppercuts and hooks galore. But Fisher somehow stays on his feet throughout, although his left ear is black and blue. In the corner, Fisher’s trainer Mark Tibbs reads him the riot act: ‘You’re asking him to pummel you, do not do that!’

20:28

Heavyweight firefight

They both put a lot into that fifth and the pace slows slightly in the sixth but they both still manage to land with big shots over the course of it. Again, Allen has success with a short left hook on the inside while Allen’s long right hand is dangerous. Into round seven we go.

20:24

What. A. Round.

The fifth was one of the rounds of the years, as Allen pulls one out of the fire to drop Fisher early on with a left hook, right hand. Down goes the Romford Bull and he looks finished as he gets up again. Allen goes for the finish but Fisher holds on tight and ends the round by landing some more bombs of his own. What happens in the sixth??

20:23

DOWN GOES FISHER!

Can he hold on?

20:17

Would he, Allen?

Dave Allen has knocked the likes of Nick Webb out with his big overhand right and he is clearly hoping to land it again here. Fisher’s lead hand is dropping sometimes, giving Allen a target. Even so, it is Fisher who is winning these rounds here. Three down.

20:12

Two down

A response of sorts from Dave Allen after a torrid first round, but he still ships a number of hard right hands in the second. But they do not seem to be hurting him and Johnny Fisher is putting a lot of effort in here, can he maintain this pace or can Allen take over? Into the third we go.

20:08

Bullish start

Action packed first round, with Fisher getting the best of the action. The Romford Bull targeting the body early doors but there is a flash point in the opener as one of those attacks appears to land low, and Allen drops his hands to remonstrate with the referee. But Fisher doesn’t stop and jumps all over him. A good opener for the Romford Bull.

20:02

And if a heavyweight bang-up sounds like fun to you…

19:59

Not hanging about

No sooner have the featherweights left the ring are the two British heavies en route to the ring. The ‘Doncaster De La Hoya’ Dave Allen is first up with Johnny Fisher, the Romford Bull, following shortly behind. This should be a bang-up while it lasts.

19:53

McGregor UD

As expected, all three judges score McGregor a clear winner with one score of 96-92 and two of 97-91. It’s a huge win for McGregor on a big stage. This is his third win of 2024 and it sets him up for a big new year. Isaac Lowe, however, is now 25-3-3.

19:51

We go to the scorecards

Both fighters had their moments in this fight but it was McGregor who built up the biggest lead – and then pulled away with two late point deductions for Lowe. We await the judges’ decision but it will surely be a McGregor UD here.

19:48

Another one

With only a minute gone in the 10th, out comes Lowe’s mouthpiece again – and once again Lee Every penalises him by deducting a point. McGregor now miles ahead on the cards, will he hold on for victory?

19:45

Point off!

How pivotal could that be? Isaac Lowe has a point deducted in the ninth round when his mouthpiece comes out yet again. “You need a stoppage now, Isaac” an irate Lowe is told in the corner before the start of the 10th and final round.

19:42

McGregor the mover

McGregor is moving well around the ring. The jab has been a key weapon for him all night. Lowe struggling to close the gap sufficiently. Ref is getting tetchy with them as well.

19:30

Good honest scrap at the halfway point

Referee Lee Every gives Lee McGregor a ticking off as Isaac Lowe wanders off with a cut. There was a nasty head clash in round five. I agree with Andy Lee’s assessment of Isaac Lowe’s career. It’s been a success overall and he’s only lost to quality fighters. Needs to grit this one out or hope that McGregor tires a bit.

19:19

McGregor the boss in round two

A good round on the jab for Lee McGregor, who uses his rangy stick and footwork to keep Lowe at range. Isaac is looking to hunt the body a little more in the third as the rounds zip by.

19:11

Isaac Lowe and Lee McGregor ready to rumble

This should be an interesting match-up between two men desperate to impress and get to the next level. McGregor’s jab is quality. Lowe is possibly the fresher of the pair. The vacant WBC International featherweight title is on the line as McGregor gets buzzed in the first round.

18:59

Peter McGrail gets it after 10 rounds of action

The final scores are in and we have a winner. Judges Mark Lyson, 96-95, Lee Every, 96-94, and Mark Bates, 96-94, all score it to McGrail by unanimous decision. I thought Rhys Edwards did enough, but my scores don’t matter. Good fight that was. Shame it wasn’t a 12-rounder.

McGrail vs Edwards. (Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

18:54

Who’s got it?

Really good scrap that was, over 10 rounds. McGrail has landed flashy combinations. Edwards tucking up, firing back with solid punches. Edwards landed a good uppercut in the final round. Be interesting to see who has caught the eye of the judges.

18:38

Well-matched pair going at it through six

Edwards doing a decent job of soaking up the attacks on arms and gloves before replying with sharp singles. McGrail targeting the body of Edwards, making him feel that short notice downstairs. Edwards’ jab is a potent weapon, but he’s not bringing it back quickly enough at times.

Rhys Edwards (Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

18:27

A cut above the rest

Peter McGrail is cut around the right eye here in round three following a clash of heads. Blood is pouring down the cheek as referee Kevin Parker calls a temporary time-out. McGrail now planting his feet a little more. Barry Jones urges the Scouser not to panic. Edwards will fancy this even more now.

18:20

Peter McGrail and late replacement Rhys Edwards in the ring

Two ambitious young fighters in the ring here, live on DAZN, as Liverpool’s Peter McGrail looks to give all of the Lomachenko moves against Welshman Rhys Edwards. Nice fast pace in the opener.

18:09

Daniel Lapin wins on points

A good honest scrap between two unbeaten competitors. The final scores come in at 100-90 and 99-91 (twice). That’s three fights in the books.

18:00

Lapin told to keep his distance

Colin took a heavy shot in round eight that hurt Colin. Either Lapin is ultra-conservative, or he doesn’t realise that the man from France is wobbling. Does Lapin lack a bit of spite? Possibly. Job done here, though. We know moving forward that he can box well over the distance.

17:51

Lapin it up

Sergio Mora’s scorecard has Lapin ahead 60-54. Credit to Dylan Colin, who has not stopped swinging all night. Colin’s ambition could be his downfall. So far, he has managed to get in and out with minimal damage. Lapin’s right hook is a developing weapon.

17:36

Languid Lapin in control

Lapin throws a lovely southpaw jab. Sitting on the back foot, languid, calm, waiting with an uppercut for whenever Dylan Colin leans in too much. Dangerous game for the Frenchman, but he has got to try and do something to make a dent.

Meanwhile, the winner of the last fight, Andrii Novytskyi, is backstage calling out Deontay Wilder.

17:28

Colin has a big task to upset Lapin

Round one underway and it’s a tall order for anyone taking on Daniel Lapin. Dylan Colin is in trouble already from a left hand down the pipe. Daniel Lapin really whipped that one in and you can catch all the action live on DAZN PPV. “That’s a Usyk-esque movement,” says Barry Jones on commentary, admiring Lapin’s work.

17:15

Andrii Novytskyi beats Edgar Ramirez on points

The fight is over, the scores are in and Andrii Novytskyi has done enough to crawl over the line. The judges saw a one-sided affair, totalling 100-90 twice and 98-92 all in favour of the winner.

A solid final two rounds for the Ukrainian, who improves to 14-0. Novytskyi started off looking like Wladimir Klitschko but ended up looking like Vladimir Virchis. Regardless, Andrii Novytskyi retains his WBC Intercontinental heavyweight belt.

17:02

Novytskyi lacking imagination

Round eight here and Ramirez is bulldozing forward. DAZN pundit Andy Lee is worried about Novytskyi’s lack of power. The former world champion also decries a “lack of imagination” and says that Novytskyi has nothing to stop Ramirez from coming in.

16:48

Mind-numbing Novytskyi

Andrii Novytskyi is being made to work a little here. Whenever he’s allowed to stand off and jab away, he’s on top. Ramirez, however, is committing to more offensive activity, landing a few shots in the fourth round.

16:35

Andrii Novytskyi in the ring

Unbeaten Ukrainian heavyweight Novytskyi is in the ring now against Mexico’s Edgar Ramirez, who has only lost once (to the dependable Johnny Rice) and is on a decent run, including a title win.

A good opening round from Novytskyi, who landed a solid one-two that might’ve buckled a lesser specimen, but Ramirez ate it up.

16:19

Mohammed Alakel beats Joshua Ocampo on points

Good afternoon, everybody; Steve here starting things off on behalf of Declan Taylor. Mohammed Alakel has opened the event with a six-round points win over Joshua Ocampo. All three judges scored it 60-53.

Alakel caught Ocampo with a nice counter right hand in round two, dropping the experienced Colombian for a count, creating the extra point difference.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 : Live Updates & Results

Usyk faces Fury in the main event of their highly anticipated rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this evening.

Usyk vs Fury 2 Face Off

Where can you watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 will be broadcast on DAZN Pay-Per-View in the UK and the US. UK viewers also have the option of viewing on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

What fights are on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury undercard?

12 x 3 minute rounds – WBC, WBA and WBO Heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk (226lbs) vs. Tyson Fury (281lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Heavyweight

Moses Itauma (249.1lbs) vs. Demsey McKean (251.1lbs)

12 x 3 minute rounds – WBC Super Welterweight Final Eliminator

Serhii Bohachuk (153.1lbs) vs. Ishmael Davis (153.6lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Heavyweight

Johnny Fisher (241.1lbs) vs. Dave Allen (257.6lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Featherweight

Isaac Lowe (125.1lbs) vs. Lee McGregor (125.9lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Super Featherweight

Peter McGrail (129.8lbs) vs. Rhys Edwards (129.1lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Light Heavyweight

Daniel Lapin (174.9lbs) vs. Dylan Colin (173.1lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi (237lbs) vs. Edgar Ramirez (261.1lbs)

6 x 3 minute rounds – Super Featherweight

Mohammed Alakel (134.1lbs) vs. Joshua Ocampo (133.4lbs)