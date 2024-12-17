Oleksandr Usyk is the king of the championship rounds

OLEKSANDR Usyk cemented himself amongst the boxing elite after defeating Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999. He is the puzzle that no man has managed to solve thus far, and whilst he is formally known as the king of the division, he should also be regarded as the ‘king of the championship rounds’.

The Ukrainian has shown on many occasions during his career that he can move up the gears during the closing rounds to secure victory, just when it looks like his opponent may be having some success.

His first taste of undisputed glory came in 2018 when he completely outclassed Murat Gassiev to secure all the belts in the cruiserweight division.

British fans’ first showing of Usyk’s ability to shift gears came in his last bout at the 200lb limit. Fan-favourite Tony ‘Bomber’ Bellew stood in his way. The proud Evertonian used all of his experience to make it tough for his opponent to gain any rhythm during the opening few rounds. However, once Uysk had downloaded all of Bellew’s tricks, he shifted gears, increasing the tempo of the fight, eventually forcing a stoppage in the eighth round – signalling the end of the Brit’s career.

After moving up to heavyweight, defeating Chazz Witherspoon and Derek ‘War’ Chisora, in September 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Usyk was tasked with the challenge of IBF, IBO, and WBO champion Anthony Joshua – who at the time was coming off a demolition job over Kubrat Pulev.

Despite entering the ring as a slight underdog, Uysk did what he does best. The fight was cagey; both men had their own success and by the ninth round, the fight was still up for grabs. However, like he always does, Uysk made the necessary adjustments to secure the final three rounds on all of the judges’ scorecards, resulting in him becoming a two-weight world champion.

The immediate rematch out in Jeddah was another example of why he is the ‘king of the championship rounds’. Joshua did put on an improved performance, however, yet again, this was not enough.

Of the 24 rounds the pair had shared, the ninth in their second fight was easily the greatest for ‘AJ’. The Brit appeared to have Usyk in trouble. However, Usyk managed to cling on, making it through the round. The Ukrainian rose from his stool and showed the world why he was a true champion. He stuck to his skilful art, outboxing Joshua to clinch all three of the final rounds on two of the three judges’ scorecards. Despite a wild 115-113 scorecard in Joshua’s favour, Usyk successfully defended his belts for the first time, winning by majority decision.

Up next was Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois. Many will remember this fight for the controversial fifth round in which ‘Triple D’ appeared to have dropped Uysk with a body shot that the referee called a low blow. The champion took nearly four minutes of the allowed five to recover. However, once the fight resumed, he showed the world yet again the special ability he has to turn a fight in his favour.

In the eighth round after a trademark combination of punches, he forced Dubois to take a knee. As all good fighters do, he finished the job in the following round, putting his man down with a right hand, resulting in the Dubois being unable to beat the count.

The Ukrainian’s crowning moment came in May this year when he became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. The fight between himself and Tyson Fury, billed as ‘Ring of Fire’, certainly lived up to the billing.

After seven rounds, 6’3” Usyk seemed to be struggling to adapt to the 6’9” champion – he was down on all three of the judges’ scorecards. However, after winning the eighth, the deciding moment came in the ninth. Uysk unleashed a barrage of punches, leaving Fury stumbling across the ring, seemingly out on his feet. The referee scored a knockdown, which many have suggested was rather generous towards Fury as he could have been knocked out had he been allowed to continue. The man from Morecambe was saved by the bell and never fully recovered until the final round. Usyk won the fight by majority decision, clinching the only belt he was yet to hold.

Oleksandr Usyk has conquered both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions and is yet to be beaten. He has mastered the art of winning ‘championship rounds’ and if he is to be beaten, you may have to stop him or rely on his levels dropping.

Whilst the rematch this weekend will not be for all four belts, after Usyk was forced to vacate his IBF belt, it is set to be another epic encounter.