Nicolson and Chapman, the latest punching pioneers

By Oscar Pick

Unbeaten featherweights Skye Nicolson and Raven Chapman will carve out their place in history when they collide in Saudi Arabia’s first women’s world title fight.

Their clash for Nicolson’s newly acquired WBC belt will take place on October 12, featuring on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol’s undisputed showdown.

More importantly, though, this is a moment that could, in all likelihood, transcend boxing, and while it is easy to get wrapped up in the glitz and glamour of a Riyadh Season show, we must not lose sight of what truly matters here.

In truth, there is potential for this event to have a profound impact on the landscape of women’s sport, providing greater opportunities for female athletes in the Middle East.

But regardless of the outcome, Nicolson and Chapman will forever be remembered as two boxers who achieved something that many had never foreseen happening.

The same could be said for a host of fighters over the past decade, several of whom have achieved incredible feats that have accelerated the growth of their sport.

So, in light of this, Boxing News gives you five fights in women’s boxing that have made history.

Cecilia Braekhus vs Ivana Habazin (September 13, 2014)

It is fair to say that Braekhus, whose illustrious 17-year career is yet to conclude, has become the “First Lady” in more ways than one. The Norwegian made history when she was crowned the first female undisputed champion in the four-belt era, following her decisive victory over Croatia’s Habazin.

It was then just under two years later when, after lobbying for the ban on professional boxing – lasting more than three decades – to be lifted in Norway, Braekhus headlined a homecoming show in the nation’s capital, Oslo, before winning the first-ever women’s bout to be broadcast on HBO in 2018.

Even now, the 42-year-old continues to chase accolades up at super-welterweight, having claimed the WBC interim world title in her last outing.

Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire (March 5, 2021)

After securing gold at two consecutive Olympic Games, Shields made her professional debut in 2016 with a colossal weight of expectation on her shoulders. Even so, few could have envisioned a world where the decorated amateur would become boxing’s first two-weight undisputed champion – male or female – in the four-belt era.

Yet, in comprehensive fashion, she removed any doubt over her “GWOAT” – Greatest Woman of All Time – status by coming away from a dominant display against Dicaire with all the marbles at super-welterweight.

And now, by dipping her toe into the world of MMA, the 29-year-old has begun to push the boundaries even further, looking to etch her name into the history books of not just boxing, but combat sports more broadly.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano (April 30, 2022)

This clash, featuring two of the sport’s most exemplary athletes, promised to deliver a thrilling spectacle – and it most certainly did not disappoint. Taylor and Serrano became the first women to headline a show at Madison Square Garden, a venue that remains widely enamoured by boxing fans worldwide.

And this, arguably, is what made the atmosphere so powerful, with supporters from Ireland and Puerto Rico parading the streets of New York before witnessing a truly captivating showdown in the ring.

In a fight that no one deserved to lose, though, it was Taylor who ultimately emerged victorious. But Serrano will, nonetheless, have the chance to exact her revenge later this year, when the pair square off for their eagerly anticipated rematch.

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall (October 15, 2022)

Unfortunately, there will always be charlatans expressing their ill-informed judgement; some of whom still claim that women’s boxing does not reach the masses. But their voices were silenced shortly after Shields and Marshall locked horns, as the cat was firmly removed from the bag when Sky Sports and Boxxer publicised the viewership figures for their fight.

With over two million people tuning in to the all-women’s card, it swiftly became known as the most-watched women’s professional boxing event in history, showing that there is, in fact, a sizable appetite for well-matched dustups, something that this show had in abundance.

Better yet, the main event left fans wanting even more, with screams for a second encounter between the two highly skilled combatants resonating across the boxing world.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos (October 27, 2023)

Serrano is rarely in a dull fight. She does, after all, have a remarkable engine, typically setting a hellacious pace from the opening bell. For her, it makes perfect sense to throw hands for a longer period of time, and while Ramos may not have been the most formidable dance partner, their showdown will always be remembered as the first time two women unified over 12, three-minute rounds.

Extending the duration of a contest by 16 minutes is, for some, a relatively drastic change. However, many would argue that, in order for women’s boxing to continue breaking new ground, it is a necessary change that may well prove to be more than just a flash in the pan – that is, only if all four sanctioning bodies embrace the new format.