Nick Ball reiterates belief that Doheny quit against Inoue

NICK BALL knows a win over TJ Doheny on March 15 could lead to world title unification fights but doesn’t appear to be interested in wasting energy on a war of words with the Irishman.

The WBA Featherweight champion returns to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool for a second consecutive fight in front of his Scouse fans. In October Ball, 21-0-1 (12 KOs), stopped Ronny Rios, 34-5 (17 KOs), to retain his title and is a long odds-on favourite to beat Doheny.

A pinch of needle has been added, however, after Ball remarked in an interview that the Irishman quit in his fight against Naoya Inoue. Doheny challenged the undisputed super bantamweight champion in Japan on September 3 but was stopped in round seven. Seconds into the seventh Inoue landed a straight right hand before attacking the body with a hat-trick of shots. The 38-year-old appeared to be in distress and hobbled to his right before taking a knee. Referee Bence Kovacs then waved the fight off.

Doheny, 26-5 (20 KOs), caught wind of Ball’s comment and on September 16 posted on X, “Listen here young man. Take a leaf out of my book and chase greatness first. Inoue is gonna be tied up for the foreseeable so lets set up a dance while you wait to sell your belt to the highest bidder. Lets see who the quitter is!! I’m from a lower weight class too so based on your teams logic it should be no problem to make.”

On December 12 Ball vs. Doheny was officially announced with a press conference done and dusted.

Speaking to Boxing News while in Riyadh last week for Usyk-Fury 2, Ball said: “He said I’m going to be walking on to bombs and then he said I lunge. They talk a big game at these press conferences and interviews but when they actually get in there with [they] feel how strong I am.

“I’m only small but when you get in there with me and feel it and that I’m not stopping you’re going to have to knock me out cold.”

The 27-year-old then echoed his previous statement how Doheny ended his world title challenge against Inoue.

“I didn’t even watch the fight. I seen the clip [in round seven] and I thought he did. That’s just my opinion. He went off and ran with it. Starting to think to me now that he actually did quit because he’s went on about it that much.

“We’re fighting now so he should probably thank me.”