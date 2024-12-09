News on heavyweight’s next move coming ‘this week’

JOE JOYCE will return to the ring early next year and an official announcement on his opponent could come as early as this week.

The 39-year-old was dropped en route to a points defeats to Dereck Chisora at the O2 Arena in July meaning he has now lost three of his last four fights.

It had been suggested that the Juggernaut might decide to retire after that run of form, which included back-to-back stoppage defeats to Zhilei Zhang.

However, Joyce was in attendance at Wembley Arena on Saturday night for the Queensberry Promotions show topped by Denzel Bentley’s victory over Brad Pauls and his promoter Frank Warren says news on his return is now imminent.

A showdown with another Queensberry heavyweight Tony Yoka, who narrowly beat Joyce in the 2016 Olympic final, has been mooted but the man from Earlsfield has options.

Warren told Boxing News: “We will be making an announcement on Joe, I hope, this week.

“I hope that’s going to be the case. He will be out in the first quarter of 2025.”