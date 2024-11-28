Navarrete says Valdez rematch will top their first fight

WHEN two Mexican fighters come together there is a good chance fans will see something special in the ring.

And Emanuel Navarrete, 38-2-1 (31 KOs), believes his upcoming rematch Oscar Valdez, 32-2 (24 KOs), on December 7 at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix will trump their first fight.

Navarrete defends his WBO super featherweight against his compatriot 16 months on from their first battle which ‘Vaquero’ won by unanimous decision. The Boxing News report on their first Civil War carried the headline ‘Breathtaking’.

“I believe it will be an even better fight because we are familiar with one another,” Navarrete said from his training camp. “That will lead to more exchanges and better action for the fans.”

“I’m working hard because I know I must push Valdez to his limits. The second half of the fight will be less about technique and more about physical training and who is the best prepared to withstand the punches.”

Navarette’s return sees him back down at 130lbs after a failed attempt to win the WBO’s vacant lightweight strap in May against Denys Berinchyk, 19-0 (9 KOs). The Ukrainian not only maintained his unbeaten record but was a worthy winner as well. Navarrete may have lost his bid to become a four-weight world champion but hasn’t waved goodbye to 135lbs just yet.

“I know what happened against Berinchyk. Nothing was controversial about it, and I want to return to lightweight one day. When I fight at lightweight again, I will be much better than I was against Berinchyk.”