Natasha Jonas becomes unified welterweight champion in Liverpool

NATASHA JONAS became unified IBF and WBC welterweight champion with a classy performance against Ivana Habazin.

The 40-year-old southpaw dominated throughout to win wide on all three judges’ scorecards to claim Habazin’s WBC belt.

Mark Lyson had it 100-90 while Marco Maarzuoli (99-91) and Zvonko Rukavina (99-92) had it slightly closer after 10 twos.

This was Jonas’ first outing since she beat Mikaela Mayer in the first defence of her title back in January but showed few signs of ring rust.

Instead she outboxed the visitor from Croatia to set up an all-British unification clash in 2025 with Wales’ Lauren Price, who stopped Bexcy Mateus in three rounds on the undercard.

After Jonas’ victory at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, her and Price were brought together in the ring to help build their encounter.

“Be careful what you wish for,” Jonas said. “Be careful what you ask for. I’ll be there.”

Price responded: “Too young, too quick, too good.”



On Jonas’ performance, Price added: “I thought it was a good performance. She won every round, good body shots, she did what she had to do.

“Enjoy your Christmas, have a good camp and I’ll see you soon.”