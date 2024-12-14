Naoya Inoue fight postponed after Sam Goodman suffers cut

Steve Wellings

Dec 14 2024

SAM Goodman’s huge Christmas Eve title fight against Naoya Inoue in Japan has been postponed after the Aussie suffered a cut in his final sparring session. Goodman was preparing to contest the undisputed super-bantamweight titles and was due to fly out at the weekend.

Goodman was initially requesting to patch up and push through but his management team said otherwise and sought a reschedule. With a new opponent being discussed, instead the bout has now been pushed back a month.

“We were having our last spar before flying out to Tokyo, and by freak accident, got cut,” Goodman said on Instagram, revealing that it needed four stitches.

