Naoya Inoue fight postponed after Sam Goodman suffers cut

SAM Goodman’s huge Christmas Eve title fight against Naoya Inoue in Japan has been postponed after the Aussie suffered a cut in his final sparring session. Goodman was preparing to contest the undisputed super-bantamweight titles and was due to fly out at the weekend.
Goodman was initially requesting to patch up and push through but his management team said otherwise and sought a reschedule. With a new opponent being discussed, instead the bout has now been pushed back a month.
“We were having our last spar before flying out to Tokyo, and by freak accident, got cut,” Goodman said on Instagram, revealing that it needed four stitches.