Naoya Inoue fight postponed after Sam Goodman suffers cut

SAM Goodman’s huge Christmas Eve title fight against Naoya Inoue in Japan has been postponed after the Aussie suffered a cut in his final sparring session. Goodman was preparing to contest the undisputed super-bantamweight titles and was due to fly out at the weekend.

Disaster. Sam Goodman has been cut over the eye in his final spar before the undisputed fight with Naoya Inoue. Goodman camp now pushing for a delay to scheduled Christmas Eve fight in Tokyo. Goodman was set to fly out tomorrow #InoueGoodman pic.twitter.com/cdq6UpIMI8 — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) December 14, 2024

Goodman was initially requesting to patch up and push through but his management team said otherwise and sought a reschedule. With a new opponent being discussed, instead the bout has now been pushed back a month.

Naoya Inoue has announced that his undisputed defence against Sam Goodman will be moved to Friday 24 January, following Goodman’s cut in this morning’s final sparring session #InoueGoodman https://t.co/SqaYcVABDP — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) December 14, 2024

“We were having our last spar before flying out to Tokyo, and by freak accident, got cut,” Goodman said on Instagram, revealing that it needed four stitches.