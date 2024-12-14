Murodjon Akhmadaliev destroys Ricardo Espinoza in round three

MURODJON Akhmadaliev vigorously shook off a year of ring rust by destroying Ricardo Espinoza Franco in round three. Akhmadaliev picked up the WBA Interim super-bantamweight title, but even more than that bauble, the 30-year-old, based in California, sent out a loud and clear message that he is ready to face Naoya Inoue.

The former unified world champion could not have timed this display any better, given the postponement of Inoue’s clash with Sam Goodman after the Australian was cut in sparring.

Akhmadaliev’s commanding right jab was in force early as he kept Espinoza at bay. The heavy-handed Mexican was trying hard to close the distance. A little left hand caught Espinoza as he lurched in during the second round. It was a portent of things to come.

The Uzbek’s footwork and range control were making all the difference as he launched a heavy barrage in the third that had Espinoza down and just about rising on the 10 count. Espinoza was wobbling and down again shortly after.

Floored twice but still winging home shots, Espinoza’s face was an inviting target for the accurate bombs of MJ. Just when it seemed he could make it to the end of the round and regroup, Espinoza, soon falling to 30-5 (25 KOs), copped a chilling left hand that prompted a combination of referee and corner to pull out a game but overmatched foe. Referee Jean Robert Laine waved it off at 2-59 of the round.

“I missed the ring very much, I’m very happy about that,” said Akhmadaliev, who improved his record to 13-1 (10 KOs).

The winner then addressed the fact that he is due a shot at Naoya Inoue.

“If he don’t want to fight me he needs to explain. When I was a champion, I followed the rules, and he should follow the rules, too. I need an explanation, I’m ready to fight. The best should be fighting the best. He’s a legend. He should prove it as well.”

“It’s not been called once, it’s been called twice,” Eddie Hearn raved. “Log this, I’m telling you now, this man will beat Naoya Inoue. I bet you they avoid him!”