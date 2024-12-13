Moses Itauma in line to face KO artist for domestic title next year

MOSES ITAUMA could land his first big domestic clash in the first half of 2025.

The gifted heavyweight is next in line to face English heavyweight champion David Adeleye. And the title contest must take place by the end of May 2025 according to this month’s British Boxing Board of Control circular. Purse bids are set for January 8.

Adeleye, 13-1 (12 KOs), reminded everyone of his own abilities, particularly his power, with a first-round stoppage against Solomon Dacres earlier this month. That victory, the first working with new trainer Adam Booth, earned him the English strap and boosted his reputation in a busy heavyweight scene both domestically and globally.

Both Adeleye and Itauma are promoted by Queensberry but it remains to be seen whether Frank Warren will want to save this particular fight and turn it into something bigger down the line. Adeleye may choose to build on his early success with Adam Booth before facing a talent like Itauma.

Itauma, 10-0 (8 KOs), is already ranked in the IBF top 15 despite having fought just 10 times. His 11th outing comes on December 21 against 6ft 6ins Aussie Demsey McKean, 22-1 (14 KOs). Their bout takes place on the Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury undercard in Riyadh.