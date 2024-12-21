MOSES Itauma spectacularly reinforced his reputation as the hottest prospect in heavyweight boxing by blasting away Demsey McKean at 1-57 of the first round.

That round had barely opened up when a wide left hand around the top of the head had McKean down early and all at sea. Rising for another crack, the Aussie’s right hand dropped just in time for a second crunching left to detonate on his waiting chin. Ref Bob Williams continued with the count but everyone else had seen enough as the doctor and McKean’s team stormed the ring.

Appearing right before the big Usyk-Fury rematch main event, Itauma couldn’t have delivered a better performance on the biggest of boxing stages. McKean had proven himself to be a sizeable unit around the fringes. It took Filip Hrgovic 12 rounds to get rid of ‘The Tower’. Itauma, 19, nedded barely a minute to do the same.

The winner collected a trio of dodgy baubles for his efforts. Those will propel him towards his world title goals. Not quite quick enough to break the Mike Tyson record, but meaningful belts will surely come soon.

Future opponents will be hard to find. Frank Warren may need to pay big for a decent test. Johnny Nelson later mentioned Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke.

Joe Joyce’s name was also mentioned, although how much durability he has left remains to be seen. Jermaine Franklin and Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller are solid gatekeeper types who can both do rounds.