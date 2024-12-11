Memorial planned for iconic Merseyside venue

I’VE got great memories of the famous Liverpool Stadium – now sadly no more. So I was delighted to receive the latest Mug’s Alley – the Merseyside Former Boxers’ Association’s monthly newsletter – and read that there are plans to erect a memorial stone to the Stadium in St. Paul’s Square, where the place used to stand.

It was MA editor Terry Kavanagh who took the initiative, and through his efforts the necessary permission has been obtained. Now it’s a question of raising the £2,000 required, and a GoFundMe page has been duly set up. I wish the project well.

Former pro lightweight Robbie Robinson, who appeared there several times, has penned a very evocative tribute – much too long to reproduce here, but here are some extracts:

“I will never forget stepping into the electrical, emotional atmosphere of the legendary Liverpool Boxing Stadium where every bout was a spectacle unlike any other … The ring itself sparkled under the radiant overhead lights, and the numbers 1 to 15 marked the rounds on all four sides, setting the stage for the many epic confrontations …

“Its legacy lives on, even after its passing. What a sad, some would say shameful day when the Liverpool City Council made the decision to knock our historic stadium down – and replace it with a car park!”

Other MFBA members share their memories, with Eddie Copeland recalling the Stadium’s “unique atmosphere,” and George Metcalf talking of “great memories of a great location.”

On the BN staff, I made the trek north three times. In September 1973 local favourite Joey Singleton outpointed Jess Harper for the vacant Central Area light-welter (now super-lightweight) title, and in December John Conteh stopped American Fred ‘Preacher’ Lewis in three. 1974 saw Conteh win the vacant WBC light-heavyweight title, outpointing Argentina’s Jorge Ahumada at Wembley in October – and the following month I saw Singleton win the British 140lbs title, climbing off the floor in the first round to clearly outscore defending champion Pat McCormack over 15.

The ‘Graveyard of Champions’ curse worked that time – but not so in April 1983, when I was asked to cover Clinton McKenzie’s British super-lightweight title defence against Alan Lamb. McKenzie won clearly on points – and Lamb’s manager, the late Harry Burgess, who promoted the show, accepted the verdict sportingly. McKenzie, of course, was inducted into this year’s British Ex-Boxers’ Hall of Fame.

On a sad note, the newsletter reports the passing of Dave Straghn, the last surviving founder-member of Kirkdale ABC.

Dave and his brother John (‘Rocky’) boxed for the club, which unfortunately was forced to close in the early 1970s. But, explains Paul Davis, “Dave and John recognised a need for the club to continue in an area with a great boxing tradition, so they opened the gym back up in the Gordon Institute some four years later in 1978, where they continued to produce many champions.”

My condolences to Dave’s family and friends. He is clearly remembered for his contribution to the local boxing scene.

There’s also an article by Miles Templeton on Bob Williams, whom I saw many times as a pro light/super-lightweight in the 1980s and 90s, and I still see quite frequently as a Star referee. What I didn’t realise was that Bob has an illustrious ancestor – his great-grandfather, Jim Williams, won the English 116lbs title in 1902, beating the great Pedlar Palmer in two rounds. Hearing this, and seeing Jim’s championship belt, was a real incentive for Bob – who today, of course, is Chairman of the Home Counties EBA.

I’m constantly stressing the need for EBAs to support today’s scene, and show they do so – and in the newsletter there’s a comprehensive fixture list of amateur shows in the area. Good to see so many – the amateurs of today are the pros of tomorrow – and good to see the newsletter publicising them. I’ve no doubt there’ll be MFBA members at the various shows, cheering the locals on.