Maxi Hughes beats Gary Cully by shutout over 10 rounds

MAXI Hughes got his career back on track in Monte-Carlo this evening, earning a shutout 10-round decision victory over Gary Cully. It was always competitive but with a clear man ahead. Hughes prevailed by scores of 100-90 across the board. The Yorkshireman, who was unlucky losing to George Kambosos two fights ago, picked up the WBA Continental lightweight title.

Hughes’ first task was to get inside and negate the huge size advantages of Cully. He did that in the opening round, landing a cuffing shot that rocked Cully’s head, started the eye damage and set the tone for the fight.

Cully’s weak southpaw jab was replaced with more front-foot confidence in the third. Cully had found his range by the fifth and was leaning in, asserting his size, before Maxi roared back with two-fisted assaults.

Hughes landed a thudding left hand in round six that left the Irishman rocked and bleeding badly from the right eye. Luckily, Cully had top cutsman Tommy McCormack in the corner, who set to work on it before round seven. While the gash improved, there was a strong argument for the fight to be called off to save the Naas man for another day.

Cully looked better when he leaned inside for a scrap, only to struggle with a high head, prime for picking off. ‘The Diva’ was ruffled again in the eighth and needed a mouthpiece breather. Cully’s cut was worsening, and he needed a big 10th to turn it around. Trainer Niall Barrett called for the straight left. Cully tried, but it was all over, and a landslide loss was all that waited for him.

“I’m 35 next and feel fresh as ever,” laughed Hughes, who credited the away fans for their support.

“It’s been a tough camp. My last fight I wasn’t happy with my performance and there’s still plenty of fight left in the dog. I had a virus, ear infection, chest infection, I was close to pulling out.”

Maxi Hughes improved his record to 28-7-2 (6 KOs), while Cully fell to 18-2 (10 KOs). Hughes said Cully needs to look in the mirror and ask himself if he still wants success badly enough.

“It was a world-class performance from Maxi Hughes tonight,” added promoter Eddie Hearn, who reckons his man deserves a big shot. Can the Matchroom man deliver?