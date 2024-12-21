Lennox Lewis outlines adjustments Tyson Fury must make in Usyk rematch

IF Tyson Fury genuinely believes he doesn’t need to change his style or tactics in Riyadh, heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis thinks otherwise. Always good for a misleading line, Fury suggested earlier in the build-up that -following a razor-thin fight the first time around- he doesn’t need to make any changes to win the Usyk rematch, just do more of the same, more often. The former undisputed king says it’s not quite as straightforward.

“No, it’s not as simple as that. He does need to make some adjustments,” Lewis exclusively told Boxing News.

“If he didn’t make any adjustments, then he would lose the fight again, so he would have to make some adjustments to win the fight. He definitely has to go in there with a focused attitude and being able to throw a lot more punches.”

Not giving much away is part of the Fury strategy. As a seasoned championship operator, the ‘Gypsy King’ will need to adjust and adapt to the kind of pressure Usyk is willing to bring to the Kingdom Arena.

“I don’t think he wants to give too much away, and I think we’re going to get a different Tyson for this fight. I think he realises what he did wrong in the first fight,” added Lewis.

Much of Usyk’s success against the beasts of the division has been built off his naturally smaller frame. Known as the rematch king, Lewis knows a thing or two about closing out a return fixture with a smaller, troublesome opponent.

Lennox’s two battles with Evander Holyfield are neatly bookmarked in boxing lore. How does he think Usyk would’ve fared in the fabled ‘90s era?

“He would have got on good. I mean just look at how Evander Holyfield got on. Oleksandr Usyk is just the same size, just as good, and I think he would do just as well.”