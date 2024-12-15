Lauren Price dismantles Bexcy Mateus in three to defend WBA title

LAUREN PRICE swept aside the badly overmatched Bexcy Mateus inside three rounds to set up an all British unification showdown with Natasha Jonas.

It was one way traffic throughout as WBA champion Price showed her class against the previously undefeated Colombian.

Mateus had already been dropped in the first and second round before the end came in the third. Southpaw Price landed with a huge left hand in the closing stages of the round which sent Mateus stumbling back to the ropes.

The challenger did not know where she was when Price landed with another left hand which sent her over and referee Steve Gray stepped in immediately. Now Price, who moved to 8-0 with two inside the distance, can look ahead to a huge 2025 with a three-belt unification clash with WBC and IBF champion Jonas expected to be next.

Price said: “I enjoyed myself in there. Fight by fight I keep learning, keep developing. I’ve still got so much more to come.

“You have seen tonight now, I’m not just all about speed. I can bang as well, so happy days!”