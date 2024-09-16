JOSH WARRINGTON doesn’t have much left to tick off from his boxing bucket list and after Saturday night he can check off one more box.

The 33-year-old will fight at Wembley Stadium against Anthony Cacace where Warrington will look to earn his biggest win in over two years. After a 15-year career the Leeds fighter has won English, Commonwealth, British, European and World titles, made the First Direct Arena his second home, fought outdoors at Elland Road and Headingley Rugby League Stadium and been involved in some brilliant tear-ups.

Ahead of his battle with Cacace this weekend Boxing News takes a trip down memory lane and brings you Josh Warrington’s Greatest Nights.

JOSH WARRINGTON vs. Carl Frampton

December 22, 2018, Manchester Arena

Three days before Christmas six years ago Josh Warrington vowed to not only defend his IBF Featherweight title but make sure his supporters made some money as well. It had been two years since peak Frampton defeated Leo Santa Cruz in New York but this still represented the toughest test of Warrington’s career. Frampton, meanwhile, wanted to be remembered as Ireland’s greatest fighter.

Fans from Leeds and Belfast came together in Manchester to create a magical atmosphere which inspired both fighters. After 80 seconds Warrington set his stall out ambushing Frampton. ‘The Jackal’ had to abandon his plan to box and chose to trade to ensure he stayed in the fight. The first four rounds saw a Warrington whirlwind sweep through the Manchester Arena which Frampton did well to survive and last the full 12 rounds.

“I think I’ve earned my Christmas Turkey,” the winner joked afterwards.

JOSH WARRINGTON vs. Lee Selby

May 19, 2018, Elland Road, Leeds

Seven months earlier everything was in place for Warrington on a spring evening outdoors at the home of his beloved Leeds Utd. The problem was no-one knew if Warrington could take the biggest step and compete at world level especially against a slickster like Selby. The Welshman vowed to out-box his challenger, break him down and stop him. Instead, it was Warrington who proved to be the better boxer and prevented the champion from getting into any rhythm.

Roared on by a crowd and atmosphere suitable for a Leeds Utd home game Warrington would not be denied and left Selby cut and bloodied around both eyes. The local hero earned a split decision but Phil Edwards’ scorecard 116-112 scorecard for the new champion was a fairer reflection. Warrington sank to his knees with emotion pouring out and 20,000 fans went home ecstatic with the songs of Leeds Utd ringing in their ears.

“It’s a fairytale ending,” Warrington said at the press conference.

JOSH WARRINGTON vs. Kiko Martinez 2

March 26, 2022, First Direct Arena, Leeds

The Warrington Whirlwind blew through Martinez in the first round of their rematch when the Spaniard was dropped by a right hand. But even at 36 years old Martinez was a dangerous man as Kid Galahad found out four months earlier. Warrington continued to set a frenetic pace until he settled down but at the start of the sixth the veteran Spaniard looked spent.

The IBF Featherweight title was the property of the ‘Leeds Warrior’ after 2-12 of round seven when Warrington drove Martinez back to the ropes and unloaded forcing referee Marcus McDonnell to intervene. Warrington suffered a broken jaw for his efforts but that didn’t bother him because all he wanted to do was get home to his partner.

“I wouldn’t mind a bit of bread pudding, a cheeseburger, a pint with all these lot [the fans]. I wouldn’t mind going home, having sex with me missus, because it’s been about four weeks,” said Warrington.