Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis – Keys to Victory

By Declan Taylor

Jack Catterall is a clear favourite with the bookmakers to chalk up one of the biggest wins of his career by beating Regis Prograis at the Co-op Arena on Saturday night. But where will this fight be won and lost – and does the visiting two-time world champion have a chance? We look at the keys to victory.

JACK CATTERALL KEYS TO VICTORY

Momentum

It is hard to forget the one-sided nature of Regis Prograis’ last outing, when Devin Haney dropped him in the third round and won 120-107 in the eyes of all three ringside judges. But while the New Orleans native is coming into this one off the back of that performance, Jack Catterall has won his last three fights, the most recent of which was a cathartic points win over Josh Taylor.

Youth

Although they have near-identical records and have both been professional since 2012, Catterall is four years Prograis’ junior and appears to be in the prime of his career – and his most recent performances show that. Beating Taylor was testament to that and the 31-year-old seems to be getting better with every fight. But there is a feeling that 35-year-old Prograis might have already seen his best days – and he has two world titles to show for them. But can he turn the clock back one last time to win here? It is a big ask.

Home advantage

Even though the initial August date for this fight was postponed due to an injury to Catterall, this will still be the first boxing event to be held at Manchester’s brand new Co-op Live Arena. Catterall is from just round the corner in Chorley so will likely be backed by a noisy crowd which could give him a small edge in a close fight. Ask Ricky Hatton or Anthony Crolla if the Manchester home crowd makes a difference.

REGIS PROGRAIS’ KEYS TO VICTORY

Power

With 24 stoppages in 29 wins, there is no doubting that Regis Prograis is the puncher in this fight with Catterall, who has 13 from 29. Even if things are not going to plan for the ‘Rougarou’, he has shown in the past that he has the power to turn a fight on its head with one clean shot. Catterall will have to be switched on throughout to ensure he does not end up on the same list as the likes of Jose Zepeda and Ivan Redkach.

Experience

The opposite side of the coin to Catterall’s youth advantage is the fact that Prograis has basically seen it all as a professional. He has been in world title fights, he has boxed people in their back yards, he has knocked people out early and he has been in the trenches too. There is very little that Catterall can do that Prograis has not seen before and maybe there is a chance that the 3/1 outsider will have an answer for everything the home favourite throws at him.

Last chance saloon

At 35 and off the back of that defeat to Haney, this is basically Prograis’ last chance of ever getting back into contention for one of the belts at 140lbs. It is a division stacked with talent with a number of big names vying for supremacy so a second successive defeat for Prograis would put him right back at the end of the queue. If he already has one eye on retirement, that could hinder him on Saturday night but the knowledge that this is his last chance could equally inspire him to find his form of old which could be too much for Catterall.