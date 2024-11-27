Jack Catterall open to Barboza fight but wants title shot

JACK CATTERALL is keeping his options open after being ordered by the WBO to fight Arnold Barboza in a world title final eliminator.

The winner would move forward to face champion Teofimo Lopez but Catterall, 30-1 (13 KOs), is also in the running for a shot at the IBF belt. It’s holder Liam Paro, 25-0 (15 KOs), makes the first defence of his title on December 7 against Richardson Hitchins, 18-0 (7 KOs), in Puerto Rico.

Catterall spoke to Boxing News yesterday about what could be next for himself.

“I think we’ve got to sit tight. The (Paro) fight’s only a week away now with Hitchins. We’d be stupid to rush into a decision in the next day or two when that’s obviously another option. The ultimate goal is to fight and win a world title.”

After the controversy of the defeat to Josh Taylor, 19-2 (13 KOs), in February 2022 and then a 15-month period on the sidelines Catterall has real momentum behind him. Four wins including a rematch against Taylor and beating Regis Prograis last month have Catterall’s prospects looking as strong as ever.

“I’m in a very privileged position,” Catterall said.

“I’ve certainly worked for it. We’ve been hit by a lot of roadblocks over the years. The fights weren’t happening, fights falling through etc, could go on all day. But I’ve had a good run this last year where I’m in a position now where hopefully we could fight for the world title next year.”

Catterall’s win over Prograis was the first boxing event to be held at the new Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. The Brit would love nothing more than to fight for a world title at the venue but is more than willing to travel Down Under should he land a shot against Australia’s Paro.

“It’s never been in me plans to go to Australia but if that’s where the fight’s made then we go over, base up in Australia, we go out there and fight for the world title.”