Ishmael Davis singles out one reason why he can beat Serhii Bohachuk

THIS year will live long in the memory of Ishmael Davis but 2025 could be even better if he beats Serhii Bohachuk on Saturday night in Riyadh.

Davis, 13-1 (6 KOs), was drafted in to replace original opponent Israil Madrimov after the Kazakh pulled out eight days ago suffering from acute bronchitis. This marks the second consecutive fight for Davis when, at short notice, he has stepped up to the plate.

In September the Yorkshireman stepped in to replace Liam Smith who was scheduled to face Josh Kelly on the Anthony Joshua-Daniel Dubois undercard at Wembley Stadium. Davis lost by majority decision but enhanced his reputation afterwards.

Come this Saturday night, however, ‘The Black Panther’ steps up another level to face a Ukrainian who was unlucky to lose to the highly touted Vergil Ortiz Jr in August.

“Josh Kelly’s the one that’s negative and this guy comes forward,” Davis told Boxing News while looking ahead to his assignment in Riyadh.

The 29-year-old from Leeds knows exactly what he’s going to get from Bohachuk, 24-2 (23 KOs), but believes he holds at least one advantage over ‘El Flaco’.

“I’ve been watching a few of his fights and I know what he’s good at and I know what he’s not good at. He’s not got the best IQ, he’s just a pressure fighter. A straightforward, come forward bang in your face, try to get you outta there sorta guy.”

“My IQ beats him,” Davis added.

“If I use my brain I can get through this fight. If I be stupid, I’m there for him to punch and sit there like most of his other ones that give him too much respect. I’m not giving him no respect. He’s going to have to think about what he’s doing instead of just being able to do what he wants.”