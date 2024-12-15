Inoue bites back at “ducking” claims from Akhmadaliev

NAOYA INOUE isn’t normally one to get involved in a back-and-forth with another fighter but he had something to say after Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s latest verbal barbs.

Akhmadaliev recorded his 13th in 14 starts last night in Monte Carlo with a third-round stoppage win against Ricardo Espinoza Franco. The WBA super bantamweight title mandatory challenger and interim belt holder has long been calling for his shot at undisputed champion Naoya Inoue, 28-0 (25 KOs).

The Uzbek southpaw had hoped to face Inoue in June but instead watched the Japanese superstar refuse the WBA’s order. This year Inoue has fought and defeated Luis Nery in May and TJ Doheny in September, respectively.

Akhmadaliev, 13-1 (10 KOs), has been on the comeback trail since losing to Marlon Tapales in April 2023. A defeat which cost him a shot against Inoue. Last night after his win against Espinoza the former champion aimed some more digs at Inoue for not facing him.

“The only thing I want to say about Naoya Inoue is, ‘why are you ducking me?’ If he doesn’t want to fight me, then he just needs to explain, because when I was a champion, I followed the rules. He should follow the rules as well. I had mandatories and I was fighting them without any discussions.

“So, I need an explanation, because I am here and ready for the fight. The best should be fighting the best. I am a mandatory and interim champion. He should prove that he is the best in his division. He is a legend. He should prove it as well.”

Inoue looks set for a busy 2025 with his fight against Sam Goodman rearranged for January 24. The multi-weight champion could travel to America for his second fight of 2025 against Alan Picasso Romero before an all-Japanese super-fight against Junto Nakatani at the end of the year.

Speaking on X, Inoue responded to Akhmadaliev’s latest criticism of him.

“Why do I have to run away from someone who lost to Tapales?

“There’s zero need for it.

“If you want to fight, keep the “value” of winning and wait.

“Now I’m fully focused on the Goodman fight.”