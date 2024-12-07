IBF champ Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins weigh in

IBF super-lightweight champion Liam Paro and challenger Richardson Hitchins both came in bang on the money ahead of their clash tonight.

The full weights of all fighters on the card are listed below. While the champion has had plenty to say in the lead-up to this fight, Hitchins has been dropping a few lines himself.

“I’m on a different level,” said Hitchins. “I can say that but on Saturday I get the opportunity to get in the ring and prove it.

“I feel I am a better fighter, a better boxer. I have the better tools and am more experienced. If you look at my boxing journey from the amateurs, the Olympics, to facing ex-world champions and many young undefeated fighters, you will understand.

“Paro gained lots of experience from the Matías fight, but I feel that experience against that style will not be enough because it is a completely different style to mine. He is a dirty fighter and he has a good left hand. He’s clever but I don’t think he’s anything I haven’t seen before.

“To be honest, I can really see me getting the KO. I know that he’s been dropped a few times, he’s been hurt a number of times but I don’t think he’s faced anyone as accurate as me. I don’t think it will be my power so much that will surprise him but my accuracy. That will be the difference in the fight.”

Full fight weights for Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins:

12 x 3 mins IBF World Junior Welterweight title

LIAM PARO (139.6lbs) vs. RICHARDSON HITCHINS (139.8lbs)

Brisbane, Australia Brooklyn, New York

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Latin-America, IBF Latino and WBO NABO Super-Featherweight titles

HENRY LEBRON (130lbs) vs. CHRISTOPHER DIAZ (129.8lbs)

Aquadilla, Puerto Rico Barranquitas, Puerto Rico

10 x 3 mins WBC Silver, WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental Flyweight titles

YANKIEL RIVERA (112lbs) vs. ANGEL GONZALEZ (110.8lbs)

Toa Alta, Puerto Rico Longwood, Florida

10 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

MARC CASTRO (137.2lbs) vs. AGUSTIN EZEQUIEL QUINTANA

Fresno, California Buenos Aires, Argentina

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

WILLIAM ORTIZ (140lbs) vs. LIONELL OMAR COLON

Toa Alta, Puerto Rico Morovis, Puerto Rico

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental North America Welterweight title

JALIL HACKETT (147lbs) vs. JOSE ROMAN (145.8lbs)

Washington DC Bayamon, Puerto Rico

8 x 3 mins Bantamweight contest

JUAN ZAYAS (117.4lbs) vs. GERALDO VALDEZ (116.6lbs)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

8 x 2 mins Welterweight contest

STEPHANIE PINEIRO (146.4lbs) vs. KALINDRA FARIA (139.8lbs)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico Taubate, Puerto Rico

4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest (float)

CARLOS DE LEON (128.2lbs) vs. JOSE GUEVARA (127.4lbs)

San Juan, Puerto Rico Laredo, Texas