Hitchins out-classes Paro, wins IBF junior welterweight crown by split decision

Richardson Hitchins hushed his skeptics Saturday night in the most significant fight of his life.

The Brooklyn-based junior welterweight out-classed Australian southpaw Liam Paro, won a split decision and took the IBF 140-pound championship from him in a 12-round main event DAZN streamed from Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) topped Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) by the same score, 116-112, on the cards of judges Frank Lombardi and Carl Zappia, but he settled for a split decision because judge Nelson Vazquez suspiciously scored nine rounds for Paro, 117-111.

Hitchins, who was the mandatory challenger for Paro’s championship, was a slight underdog entering his first world title fight. The odds were reflective of their previous performances – Paro’s unanimous points upset of Puerto Rican power puncher Subriel Matias (21-2, 21 KOs) on June 15 and Hitchins’ unimpressive unanimous-decision defeat of Argentina’s Gustavo Lemos (29-2, 19 KOs) on April 6.

The smarter, sharper Hitchins redeemed himself by undoubtedly beating Paro, who grew frustrated as the rounds passed and Hitchins built his lead on two scorecards.

By the time they reached the 12th round, it appeared clear to anyone other than Vazquez that Paro would need a knockout to keep his title. Hitchins remained disciplined during those final three minutes, though, and secured his career-altering victory.

Paro simply couldn’t combat Hitchins’ straight right and had difficulty catching his athletic, elusive opponent with lefts from long range. That pattern unfolded during the championship rounds, just it happened throughout the second half of their bout.

Paro was warned by referee Janny Guzman for deliberately hitting Hitchins behind his head just after the midway mark of the 10th round. Paro’s frustration was understandable based on how Hitchins had taken control of the action in the ninth and 10th rounds that he clearly won.

A disciplined Hitchins continued to catch Paro with rights that knocked him off balance in an effective eighth round for the newly crowned champion. Paro attempted to get inside, but Hitchins deftly kept his distance and fought from his preferred range.

A sharper Hitchins caught Paro with a straight right that knocked Paro backward with just under 40 seconds on the clock in the seventh round. Hitchins landed two hard body shots after he hit Paro with that flush punch up top and was the busier combination puncher in the seventh round.

Hitchins remained in control during the sixth round. He landed his right hand consistently during those three minutes as Paro pressed forward.

Hitchins took command again the fifth round by landing right hands that got Paro’s attention. A right by Hitchins to the body toward the end of the fifth round affected Paro.

Paro made adjustments during the third and fourth rounds and made their contest competitive following Hitchins’ success in the first two rounds. The crafty Paro stepped around Hitchins’ left foot several times and landed right hooks in those two rounds, yet also kept Hitchins honest with straight lefts as he feinted and changed range. Hitchins was assertive as soon as their bout began, landed his jab consistently and occasionally caught Paro with straight rights in the first two rounds.