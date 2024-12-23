GILBERTO ‘ZURDO’ RAMIREZ is the cruiserweight man of the moment and wants to become the official number one in 2025.

The 33-year-old southpaw became the unified champion on November 16 beating Chris Billam-Smith by unanimous decision. The defeated Billam-Smith had produced a brave performance but Ramirez, 47-1 (30 KOs), proved to be the better fighter dishing out damaging blows to leave their mark on the Brit.

While in Riyadh for Usyk-Fury 2 on Saturday night Ramirez spoke to Boxing News about his latest win and the future.

“It was a great night for myself and we did a great job, me and my team,” he said.

“I want to be undisputed in 2025 and I’m looking to fight all the champions”

Billam-Smith showed the toughness he has become renowned for but needed more to match Ramirez who arguably gave the performance of his career.

“Chris [is] a very tough man,” Ramirez said.

“He’s a gentleman and I have a lot of respect for him. I don’t have nothing against him. I have all respect.”

Next year’s targets for Ramirez are simple as he alluded to earlier in the interview. Four of the belts are now in the hands of three men. Two belong to Ramirez, one to Badou Jack and the other to Jai Opetaia who many believe to be the best cruiserweight in the world.

“I want to fight Jai. He’s a great champion,” Ramirez said.

But how would he go about beating the IBF titlist who returns on January 8 against David Nyika.

“Be smart and throw a lot of punches,” he replied.

The Mexican commented that no talks have taken place for a future bout between the two.