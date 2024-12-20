Get in the mood for Usyk vs. Fury 2

Can’t wait for the big one tomorrow evening? With fight week for the highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury closing out, Boxing News picks the top five fights to watch before Saturday night.

Tyson Fury WON KO7 Steve Cunningham

In his US debut against Philadelphia’s Steve Cunningham, Tyson Fury was dropped heavily in the second round. However, ‘The Gypsy King’ displayed his trademark recuperative abilities and grit to turn the fight around and stop Cunningham in the seventh.

Fury ultimately made adjustments and found a way to win against the smaller man, who posed problems early. A few years prior to his undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk, Fury revealed that the Cunningham fight was his hardest fight to date.

The Cunningham fight was also raised as a talking point in the build-up to the first Usyk fight due to Fury seemingly struggling with the smaller man early. Cunningham was a fighter who had come up from cruiserweight, similar to Oleksandr Usyk. Can Fury make the necessary adjustments to swing the rematch with Usyk back in his favour?

Oleksandr Usyk WON PTS12 Anthony Joshua 2

An Oleksandr Usyk rematch, against a British heavyweight, for multiple world titles in Saudi Arabia, there is little need for explanation as to why this fight is relevant heading into Usyk-Fury 2.

Although Joshua had more success in the rematch and even hurt him, big enough adjustments were not made, and Usyk was ultimately a step ahead as he used his superior ring IQ to win the fight via split decision.

One of the main talking points of the rematch surrounded Joshua’s approach to the fight; many in the industry felt using his physicality and size were the keys to victory. However, Joshua ultimately still tried to outbox Usyk, which is the Ukrainian’s forte.

Tyson Fury WON TKO7 Deontay Wilder 2

Fury’s first fight with knockout artist Deontay Wilder resulted in a draw as Fury hit the canvas in rounds nine and twelve. However, in the rematch, Fury made drastic yet simple adjustments to put Wilder on his back foot and dominated through front-foot boxing, physicality and aggression, which resulted in him stopping the American in the seventh.

Although Wilder is a very different fighter to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury displayed his ability to make successful and effective adjustments going into a rematch at the elite level.

Lennox Lewis WON PTS12 Evander Holyfield 2

Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield’s rematch in 1999 was the last undisputed heavyweight world title fight before Usyk and Fury’s first encounter earlier this year. The fight has slight resemblances to Usyk-Fury, too, as Holyfield was a fighter coming up from cruiserweight to take on the bigger career heavyweight in Lennox Lewis.

Other similarities include the closeness of the first fight, which resulted in a draw in the case of Lewis-Holyfield, and due to the fact a rematch took place. Lennox Lewis won the rematch via unanimous decision in another close fight.

Oleksandr Usyk WON PTS 12 Tyson Fury 1

To get in the mood for the rematch, there is no better fight to watch than the first fight. The fight has everything, and the pair showed why they are at the top of the heavyweight division. There was talk beforehand that the styles may not gel, which certainly wasn’t the case. The fight was close and rightfully awarded to Usyk. However, there are so many more intangibles to the fight and shifts of momentum that make it such brilliant viewing, and the fight exceeded big expectations.

Usyk started well and Fury seemed to take control from rounds three to six. Fury had success with uppercuts and seemed to momentarily rock Usyk in the sixth. Usyk closed strong and had a massive round nine. ‘The Gypsy King’ also had success to the body and managed to outbox the Ukrainian in spells.

However, Usyk’s looping left hand was a problem early and foreshadowed what was to come. Usyk also managed to push the bigger man back throughout the fight by using effective front foot pressure and made adjustments when things were not going his way, despite the massive size disadvantage he faced.

Round nine has become one of the most dramatic and iconic moments in boxing. How Fury survived Usyk’s onslaught and the round itself is phenomenal, and the fight would have very likely been stopped if there had not been so much on the line.

There was also talk beforehand of both of the fighters’ age playing a factor and the poor performance from Fury in the Francis Ngannou fight. However, the clocks were seemingly turned back and vintage Fury turned up. Usyk again showed that he has plenty more to give to the sport.

The winner of the rematch cements their legacy as the greatest heavyweight of this generation, and it will all fall on who can make the most successful adjustments in another elite chess match. Before Saturday night, the first fight is a must-watch.