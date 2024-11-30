Frazer Clarke picks a winner in Edwards-Yafai fight

By Rob Tebbutt

FRAZER Clarke, long-time amateur team-mate and friend to both Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai, is torn ahead of the pair’s flyweight tussle this weekend in Birmingham.

An Olympic bronze medallist at the Tokyo 2020 games back in ’21, Clarke established himself as one of the world’s top amateurs during a more-than-decade-long stint as part of Team GB’s national set-up in Sheffield.

He would serve as captain of the men’s boxing team for the Tokyo games, in which his roommate, none other than Galal Yafai, grabbed gold in the men’s 52kg flyweight category.

At the Edwards-Yafai press conference in Birmingham, BN found itself in a position to pick the brain of one of those closest to the beating heart of a fight billed as ‘Bloodline’.

“I’m expecting a good fight,” Clarke told BN.

“I’ve said this a few times. What people won’t know is me and Charlie Edwards, that was my best friend in boxing for many years. [We] shared a room together, had some great times around the world together, but obviously, time moves on, and he’s still my friend. Good friends.

“I’ve known Sunny since he was this big [gestures to knee height]. I knew the Dad, knew the whole family connection. It was sound. The mum, the sister, everything – but Galal’s my family, do you know what I mean?

“Galal’s my brother, man. Galal knows my kids, my missus, [we had] our Olympic journey together, thick and thin, ups and downs. We speak to each other most weeks, a couple of times a week, so obviously I’m supporting Galal. I’m supporting them both, to be fair. It’s a great fight.

“I said it feels like a heavyweight event with some small fellas leading the charge, so I’m happy for that.”

With much of the pre-fight discussion focusing on Edwards and Yafai’s familiarity in sparring, it was another spar – and sparring partner, in particular – that left an impression on ‘Big Fraze’ after a recent trip to Sheffield to see Yafai put the final touches on his preparations.

“I watched Galal’s last spar. Last week, I went to Sheffield to watch him with his brothers. He sparred a Mexican fella who he fought before, who is a fucking good fighter, by the way. Come over and was giving him [Yafai] some proper work.

“The Mexican was about 10 kilos heavier, because he’s been been eating like a King!” Clarke laughed. “Galal’s fucking fuming over the food bill! You know, he’s put everything on the bill – he’s fucking eating steaks and all sorts! He’s good, mate. He’s a proper good fighter.”

When asked for his keys to victory for both men, Clarke pointed to the relentless work-rate of Yafai as a potential deciding factor in the fight and, while recognising the skill-set of Edwards, noted that the former IBF flyweight champion’s lack of punching power could prove to be his undoing.

“Sunny has the experience. He’s crafty and he’s cute,” said Clarke.

“He [Edwards] is going to have to be at his best to compete. Not skill-wise, listen, I know he’s very skilful, but this guy [Yafai]’s engine, his fitness, his toughness, his determination. In pro boxing, that’s enough.”

“I’m not sure he [Edwards] can hurt Galal. I’m not saying he won’t, [but] we’ve never really seen that from him. If you can’t hurt Galal, he ain’t leaving you alone for fucking 12 rounds, mate. He’s not leaving you alone!

“He [Yafai] might take a couple on the way in, on the way out, but if they’re not hurting him, he ain’t going nowhere.”