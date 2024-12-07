Frank Warren discusses potential Fury-Klitschko rematch

FRANK WARREN only has his eye on one rematch for Tyson Fury at the moment.

On December 21 ‘The Gypsy King’ returns to Riyadh seven months after suffering his first defeat. On May 18 Fury, 34-1-1 (24 KOs), lost a chance to become undisputed heavyweight champion after being beat on a split decision by Oleksandr Usyk, 22-0 (14 KOs).

Boxing’s biggest powerbroker Turki Alalshikh is already looking ahead to next year for Fury, however. Speaking on DAZN’s Ariel & Ade Show this week Alalshikh revealed he would like to make another rematch for Fury against another Ukrainian- Wladimir Klitschko. That all depends on what happens on December 21.

Should the cards fall kindly for everyone involved then Fury-Klitschko 2 would arrive almost 10 years after their first fight. Back in November 28, 2015 in Dusseldorf Fury shocked the world beating the dominant champion on points.

Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren gave his thoughts on the matter when he spoke to Boxing News yesterday.

“I haven’t had a conversation about that and Tyson at the moment is just focused on that fight. But we have spoken with [Wladimir] a couple of times when we’ve been out in Saudi especially the last time and he did indicate that he wanted to come back and fight. He’s not one of those guys who’s stopped boxing and got out of shape, he’s in tremendous shape.

“Look at George Foreman many years ago who did get out of shape and come back and won a world title. Who knows, sometimes things happen. I’m not a big fan of old guys coming back into the sport, I’ve made that very clear but let’s see what happens. All we got to do at the moment is focus on this big fight on the 21st because that is what it’s all about.”

Foreman became the oldest heavyweight champion in history at 45 years old when he knocked out Michael Moorer in November 1994. Next March Klitschko, 64-5 (53 KOs), will turn 49 and could well be in camp for his first fight in eight years if Alalshikh gets his way.