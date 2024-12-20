Former champion, 48, refuses to rule out Tyson Fury rematch

Wladimir Klitschko has refused to rule out a 2025 rematch with Tyson Fury amid rumours of an imminent comeback.

The 48-year-old has not boxed since he was stopped by Anthony Joshua in the 11th rounds of their Wembley Stadium epic in 2017.

But Klitschko emerged as a shock candidate to face Daniel Dubois in February of next year with Frank Warren confirming to Boxing News that a ‘conversation’ had taken place about the potential clash.

Another viable option could be a rematch with Fury, who beat the Ukrainian great in one of the best overseas performances by a British fighter way back in 2015.

And two-time world heavyweight champion Klitschko, who is currently 64-5 (53), remained coy when asked about a second fight with Fury in 2025, a decade on from their first encounter in Dusseldorf.

“So 2025 is going to be a very exciting,” Klitschko told Boxing News in Saudi Arabia.

“For this question ‘are you coming back?’, coming back? I never left to come back. I’ve always been in boxing and been active, training every day. I’m ready for whatever is going to happen in 2025. Let’s hope for the best.”

When asked whether a Fury rematch could happen, Klitschko added: “As in this country, we say inshallah. We will see whatever we will see, inshallah, in terms of excitement in boxing, whether my involvement or not. With Tyson Fury or not, with someone else, because there are other fights and another champion in Daniel Dubois who is fighting Parker.

“There are a lot of questions in the room so let’s wait and see.”