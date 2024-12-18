Final eliminator incentive for Crocker-Donovan winner

THE March 1 clash between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan just got bigger.

North meets south in the all-Irish clash at Belfast’s SSE Arena when the two unbeaten welterweight contenders meet in a highly anticipated clash.

Before today, the winner would have received bragging rights and kept his 0 intact, but their promoter, Matchroom, announced there would be something else on the line.

Crocker, 20-0 (11 KOs), or Donovan, 14-0 (11 KOs), can look forward to a world title shot after it was revealed by Matchroom that their fight will double up as an IBF world title final eliminator. The title is currently held by Jaron Ennis, who made a second defence of his title last month, beating Karen Chukhadzhian for the second time in 22 months.

Ennis had been linked to a move to super-welterweight and a showdown against Vergil Ortiz Jr on February 22 in Riyadh. Instead, Israil Madrimov will face the unbeaten Texan.

Crocker and Donovan are currently ranked at five and six in the IBF rankings, with Conor Benn (4) and Jin Sasakik (3) above them – the top two slots lie vacant. Prior to facing one another on March 1, the two Irishmen will likely move into the empty positions.

Last time out, Donovan stopped Lewis Ritson in nine rounds, while Crocker defeated Conah Walker on points over 10 rounds.