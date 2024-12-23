Edwards excited for British boxing, lobbies for Arthur-Yarde 3

THE last time I spoke to Sunny Edwards, he was a happy and hungry world champion boxer finally granted his wish for a unification against an exciting pound-for-pound star.



A year later, he’s happily retired and leaning into his managerial role on Saudi shores for light-middleweight contender Ishmael Davis in the second short-notice callup in three months with Riyadh Season’s events keeping him busy.



Davis began well but was dropped in round two en route to being compassionately retired by his corner after six completed rounds against Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk, whose pressure and punch selection ultimately overwhelmed the Leeds man.



Originally slated to box former WBA titleholder Israil Madrimov on this card, the Manny Robles-trained boxer looks primed for a full opportunity at world championship gold after risking his status but prevailing in their WBC final eliminator at the weekend.

Edwards, 29 next week, surprised many by announcing his immediate retirement in the ring after suffering a sixth-round stoppage defeat by Olympic champion and longtime friendly rival Galal Yafai during their Birmingham headliner.



Yet while he’ll miss out on career-high paydays and increased popularity that comes with it, in a lower weight class supercharged by two-division world champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez over the past two years, the Croydon man is at peace.

When asked by Boxing News to assess the British heavyweight scene after last week’s Usyk-Fury 2 weigh-in, he hailed 11-0 pro Moses Itauma as the gold standard for a new generation as former world champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury edge ever closer towards retirement.



“Moses is a great example coming through that could potentially be better than anyone we’ve ever seen before, we’re pushing the boundaries and obviously heavyweight is the apple in the eye of fans so for Britain it’s great, we’ve got a lot of young fighters coming through so got a good innings yet to go, Riyadh Season and the UK boxing scene will benefit greatly.”

Joshua and Fury have been linked with a big domestic duel since the former’s 11th-round TKO win over Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 and almost eight years on, they’re more likely than ever before to meet.



“We’re gonna see the fights now. The storylines are getting there a lot quicker than they used to be, I’m grateful because the stagnant divisions is what loses interest in fans, ask for a fight too long without action and they stop asking.”

On the topic of stagnant divisions, light-heavyweight has promised plenty but delivered sporadically as far as Britain’s best boxers are concerned. Sunny was excited when previewing a “terrific” fight between two world-class fighters he knows well, in Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) and Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) before their February 22 clash in Riyadh.



“My brother [Charlie] trains with Callum’s brother Steve, Buatsi’s a Croydon boy just like me, we grew up on Team GB together. I’ve seen Josh from when he was fighting in the amateur divisionals, they’re both good guys and whoever takes it will be fully deserving, two honest fighters who don’t try stealing rounds… they take holes out of each other instead!”

Elsewhere on that stacked bill, Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) faces WBC world middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) as Britain seeks its first world titleholder at 160lbs since Billy Joe Saunders (2015-18). Edwards has seen growth in the 25-year-old, too.



“We shared a couple of cards together on the way up, I don’t want to say I’m surprised because he’s a good fighter but did I think he’d be one of our mainstays, a real force to be reckoned with? Maybe not. He’s improved, developed and matured, got better, fitter and faster, a really big guy at the weight and we’ll see what he’s really about next year.”

Back at 175lbs, Edwards pointed to his best friend Lyndon Arthur (24-2, 16 KOs) and how recent talks with two-time world title challenger Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) could set up a trilogy bout between them in the new year.



“A trilogy is what we’ve always thought about because the first fight is where Lyndon had that anxiety, fear about Yarde’s power and he boxed to perfection as a clear winner.



“Some things didn’t work behind-the-scenes – frustrated at the location, feeling forced into the rematch – he got in there and thought because he wasn’t hurt before, Yarde wouldn’t be able to do any differently a second time. Yarde had a very quick start but was starting to blow [gas out], so who knows what might’ve happened if Lyndon was able to go a few more rounds?”