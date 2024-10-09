Dmitry Bivol: The story so far

By Oscar Pick

How do you define a pure boxer? What attributes do they rely on most when carrying out their rhythmic, defensively polished style?

Well, without claiming to be an expert on the subject, one could say that a pure boxer will always utilise their sharp jab and educated footwork to control the distance at which a contest is fought.

And by doing so, they are able to step in and out of range on their terms, often entering, and indeed exiting, the pocket at an angle so that, when their opponent is left somewhat befuddled by their dynamic movement, they can swiftly capitalise on any openings that may, in turn, present themselves.

Dmitry Bivol, of course, is a pure boxer. And yet, while he will typically fight long – giving himself plenty of space to not only set up his attacks but also remain out of harm’s way – he’s equally proven, on the rare occasion, that he can take a shot remarkably well.

But still, if you need further evidence of Bivol’s toughness, then his appearance on GQ Sports’ YouTube channel last December should suffice.

In the video, ‘10 Things Boxing Champion Dmitry Bivol Can’t Live Without,’ the 33-year-old reveals that, before going to sleep each night, he will lay down on a spike mat – yes, a SPIKE mat – in order to ‘relax himself.’

While others may sip a soothing brand of herbal tea, or perhaps even draw themselves a hot bath, Bivol’s nighttime ritual consists of spreading his lower back across a bed of metal needles.

But, in truth, any pure boxer – including the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Pernell Whittaker – must have a degree of mental and physical durability in their back pocket, keeping it safely tucked away before revealing it, almost like a hidden super power, whenever they are forced into a more dangerous exchange.

And this is certainly something that Bivol may be compelled to demonstrate when he collides with Artur Beterbiev, a formidable knockout artist who, without needing a spike mat, has the power to put his countryman to sleep at any given moment.

Dmitry Bivol’s story so far

Bivol, like his next opponent, entered the professional ranks following a scintillating amateur career.

The highly-skilled technician then cruised through his first 11 bouts – amassing nine stoppages – before claiming the WBA world light-heavyweight title in emphatic fashion, ruthlessly dismantling Australian contender Trent Broadhurst inside a round.

And so, after gracing a sophisticated venue in Monte Carlo – perhaps even coming close to shattering the casino’s spectacular chandelier, which shone brightly above the ring – Bivol had, before long, announced himself to the world scene at 175 lbs with an explosive performance.

In his following outings, though, the unbeaten talent was forced to defend his newly-acquired trinket against three of the division’s most seasoned operators.

And despite the significant step up in levels, Bivol was able to complete each assignment with a vast degree of prowess, dispatching Sullivan Barrera in the 12th round before securing comprehensive points victories over wily veterans Isaac Chilemba and Jean Pascal.

By this point, the Russian had proven himself to be one of the sport’s most lethal artists, with dominant title defences against the likes of Joe Smith Jr and Craig Richards only enhancing his greatness.

But then, in an unexpected clash with pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez, Bivol was, for the first time in his career, considered by most bookmakers to be an almighty underdog.

And yet, regardless of the noise throughout the build-up, the light heavyweight champ entered the T-Mobile Arena – Canelo’s stomping ground – and put on an enthralling clinic, sticking the super-middleweight king on the end of a methodical, spiteful jab.

Sure enough, the monumental victory – albeit somewhat diluted by three mind boggling score cards – has now earned Bivol a level of recognition that he has long deserved.

But still, his path towards undisputed was not yet complete. Standing in his way were Gilberto Ramirez and Lyndon Arthur, with both of whom ultimately succumbing to the seamless brilliance of Bivol who, after barely breaking a sweat, had finally arrived at his chosen destination – at least, so he thought.

With Beterbiev sustaining a knee injury prior to their battle for superiority – originally scheduled for June 1 – Bivol seized the opportunity to have one last dance under the lights, scoring a destructive sixth-round stoppage win over the awkward but dangerous Malik Zinad.

And this, if anything, would have sent a candid reminder to his next opponent, illustrating that the pure boxer can, when he needs to, punch with a little power too.