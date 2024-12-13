Dennis McCann removed from Peter McGrail fight after adverse VADA test

Dennis McCann has been withdrawn from his scheduled bout with Peter McGrail next Saturday after the European super-bantamweight champion produced an adverse finding in a pre-fight VADA test, it was revealed on Friday night.

Queensberry Promotions, McCann’s promotional team broke the news on social media, much to the shock and dismay of British boxing fans. The statement read:

“The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association [VADA] has today informed all relevant parties that Dennis McCann has returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted in advance of his upcoming bout.

Mr McCann’s scheduled fight next Saturday will no longer take place, as the relevant parties investigate the matter further. No further comment on this will be made at this time.”

The news comes as a hammer blow to the career of McCann, who after cruising to 16-0-1 (8 KOs) as a professional, was widely considered to be one of Britain’s top talents.

While details remain unclear as to the alleged substance that saw McCann fall foul of the doping control, ‘The Menace’ now faces a different type of fight: one to clear his name and prove himself to be a clean athlete.