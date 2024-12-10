Debutant Perla Bazaldua is destined for great things

PERLA Bazaldua is seemingly destined for great things. At 19, she could have something that very few fighters have. Labelled by some as the future of women’s boxing. A special talent that will soon be unleashed into that unforgiving world of professional boxing. A multi-time junior National Champion. Fifteen times if you need a little more detail. Big things are expected of the Long Beach native. Very big things.

Her journey started early.

“I have two older brothers, and they were always into sports,” Bazaldua told Boxing News. “They started boxing before me. So every time they would go to practice, I would always be with them, and I got the urge to try it for myself. When I was nine, I started practising a couple of times a week, and I fell in love with it after my first fight.

“With boxing, it always keeps me on my toes. As an amateur, you are always getting ready to fight. The feeling of having your hand raised and the feeling of winning is just the best. Then it’s all the travelling and people you meet and the friends you make, it’s like a big community where you know everyone.”

Bazaldua, a straight-A student, the highest grade you can reach, her talents are not just for the boxing world. But boxing is where her immediate future lies. The inspiration for her craft is close to home. Her brother Criztec Bazaldua, an unbeaten prospect in his own right, is a constant motivation for his younger sister.

“We always say it’s a little competition between us because we always try to be the better sibling in boxing. But overall, I push him, and he pushes me, especially right now, as he is already in the pros, and I have a lot to learn from him.

“He can help with tips and the nerves, the excitement, and all that. But it’s good that I have there because he really pushes and motivates me. He has improved a lot, and he inspires me because of how much work he puts in. When I see how much work he puts into every camp, it inspires to work even harder. We push each other on.”

Perla Bazaldua

There was some consideration for staying amateur and competing on the Olympic stage, but the current uncertainty surrounding the sports position was the catalyst to seek pastures new.

“I was thinking of the Olympics in 2028. But right now, we don’t know if boxing will be in the next Olympics,” Bazaldua says. “But I feel my dream has always been to become a professional. Ever since the thought first came into my head, I have been set on becoming a pro. So I feel now is the right time to turn pro.”

The professional debut of Perla Bazaldua will be this coming weekend. Mollie Backowski will be first up in Chumash Casino, Santa Ynez, California.

“I am very excited about it. The nerves haven’t hit yet, but the excitement is there,” Bazaldua relayed to Boxing News. The ambitions are incredibly high for the blue-chip prospect.

“The goal is to become undisputed in seven weight divisions and try to be like Amanda Serrano. I am always striving to prove that I am the best. Every fight to get better and just prove that I belong in the pro ranks. I am very excited, I have been dreaming of this since I was little. I just can’t wait to show people. Being 19, I know that I am starting at a young age. I want a couple of fights to find my feet. But when I feel I am ready for a title, I will shoot for it.”

Perla Bazaldua will be trained by Manny Robles and managed by George Ruiz, who has guided the two-weight world champion Mikaela Mayer so astutely in her professional career. Ruiz thinks he has another star on his hands.

“I get to see a lot of women sparring and fighting. But Perla has always stood out as being one of the most technically sound and aggressive fighters that I have ever seen. Watching her spar is just so beautiful. She takes on every opponent as if it is a fight. I won’t name names, but I have seen her school fighters who are successful professionals.

“Perla does spar with world champions. She is in demand. People already know about her reputation. They want to spar with her to get better. So it’s time for Perla to turn pro and show off her skills. She has got the whole package. In boxing, you need ability, and you need marketability, and Perla has both. She’s well-spoken and very smart. You are writing a script for a superstar. You just know that Perla is destined for greatness.”