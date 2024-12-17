Dave Allen makes bold prediction for Johnny Fisher fight

DAVE ALLEN hopes to find out more about himself when he fights Johnny Fisher on Saturday night in Riyadh.

The 32-year-old heavyweight goes into the bout with two points wins over four rounds this year having retired during his fight against Frazer Clarke in 2023. Allen, 23-6-2 (18 KOs), knows all about his next opponent and despite feeling confident and in tip-top condition he won’t discover what he truly has to offer in a boxing ring until the first bell goes.

“This is for closure really,” Allen told Boxing News.

“Am I any good? Was I really any good? We’ll find out Saturday. I trained really hard, 100%. Whatever happens Saturday I can say, ‘you know what that was me, that was the best I could do at that point in time’ and I can be happy with it.”

Allen is seven years older than Fisher with 19 more fights under his belt having boxed nearly a 100 rounds more than the unbeaten prospect. Despite facing calls to retire the popular Allen is determined to give his one more shot and is full of belief that he can upset the odds.

“It’s one I can definitely win,” he said.

“I know where my ceiling is. I’m a British title level guy. I still think I can compete at this level. We don’t know where Johnny Fisher is at really. I guess that’s what I’m here to find out. I’ll find out a little bit more about myself as well and how long I’m going to carry on for.”

Fisher has won 11 of his 12 fights inside the distance but Allen is no slouch when it comes to putting opponents away either. And on Saturday night he believes an early night is in store.

“I think I can beat him early,” he predicted.

“I’ll make a prediction. I think I win in the first two or three rounds. People will say you’re mad but we’ll see.”