Chris Billam-Smith: The story so far

By Oscar Pick

IN many ways, Chris Billam-Smith embodies the relentless work ethic and obsessive attention to detail of a professional athlete.

Reaching the elite level of his chosen sport is, more often than not, a thankless, unforgiving task, reserved only for those who are capable of making extraordinary sacrifices to realise their burning desires.

And yet, seemingly, the arduous process attached to becoming a world champion – to fulfilling one’s childhood dreams – is not lost on Billam-Smith, someone who remains fiercely passionate about maximising his potential.

Where other fighters become resentful of the process – the long runs, the strength and conditioning, making weight – Bournemouth’s WBO world cruiserweight champion is more the opposite.

In fact, he not only embraces the laborious side of his training, but also takes great pride from knowing that, when it is all said and done, there will be no stone left unturned, no sleepless nights spent mulling over what could have been done differently.

And this, above all else, is what gives a professional athlete focus; a focus that, by responding to setbacks and, in turn, always finding room for improvement, is often the key to success.

Chris Billam-Smith – local hero to formidable world champion

Before making his professional debut, Billam-Smith was, by his own admission, a solid but unspectacular amateur.

Yet still, despite a lack of pedigree attached to his name, the South Coast technician was able to capture the attention of esteemed trainer Shane McGuigan who, along with his father, Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan, decided to take a risk on the unproven youngster.

But, in truth, there was no risk from the McGuigans’ perspective. If anything, they had seen enough from Billam-Smith’s sparring sessions with former super-middleweight king George Groves to know that, in time, their investment would be rewarded for his tenacity.

And so, with an experienced team in his corner, the Brit amassed nine victories on the small hall circuit before stepping up several levels to face domestic rival Richard Riakporhe.

A lack of experience in the heat of battle had no bearing on his performance, though, as Billam-Smith, who ultimately lost a closely contested split decision, gave an account of himself that showcased his remarkable durability and unrelenting determination.

And this, after all, is how he would become known: a fighter who, while not being the most talented, will always produce an awe-inspiring spectacle.

Sure enough, this reputation was only enhanced when Billam-Smith claimed his first strap, halting a brave but limited Craig Glover with a brutal fifth-round finish for the Commonwealth title.

Dominant victories over Nathan Thorley and Vasil Ducar then preceded his clash with Tommy McCarthy, a European champion and close friend of former two-division king Carl Frampton.

However, with the deep-seated feud between Frampton and the McGuigans taking centre stage throughout the build-up, Billam-Smith was compelled to handle more pressure than he had perhaps anticipated.

Nevertheless, the fan-friendly operator rose to the occasion with a high degree of professionalism, edging a widely contentious split decision before, less than a year later, putting on a far more emphatic display in their second encounter.

By this point, Billam-Smith had swiftly grown a loyal fan base and, for his next outing, was presented with the opportunity to stage an eagerly awaited homecoming in Bournemouth.

Not only had the rising contender delivered the seaside town’s first-ever televised boxing show, but the main event – an enthralling 12-round dustup with Isaac Chamberlain – left fans yearning for even more action-packed nights.

Needless to say, Billam-Smith did not disappoint. After extending his unbeaten record with a highlight-reel knockout over Armend Xhoxhaj, the local hero earned his first world title shot against his former stablemate, Lawrence Okolie.

And while he was undoubtedly gearing up for the toughest test of his career, the end goal – a showdown at the Vitality Stadium, home of his boyhood football club – provided ample motivation, to say the least.

There was, of course, plenty of pressure that came with facing Okolie, a prolific knockout artist. But pressure, as ‘The Gentleman’ often insists, can be a privilege.

And so, after flooring his opponent three times, the considerable underdog secured a monumental majority decision victory – albeit in a somewhat scrappy affair – to rip the coveted WBO belt off his former sparring partner, becoming Bournemouth’s first world champion since Freddie Mills.

It is possible, too, that this night may never be matched. But still, with no desire to sail off into the sunset, Billam-Smith later defended his trinket against seasoned veteran Mateusz Masternak before rematching Riakporhe at Selhurst Park where, in his second Premier League stadium fight, he produced a far more convincing display to exact revenge over the Londoner.

Now, the 34-year-old prepares to take on WBA world cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez in a mouthwatering unification. But, regardless of the outcome in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, Billam-Smith’s story will always be defined by his mental resolve, persistence and, without question, an unwavering passion to eliminate the competition through hard work.