Chisora reveals secret talks for incredible ringwalk stunt

By Declan Taylor

DERECK CHISORA has revealed that talks have begun to tempt rock royalty The Eagles to sing Hotel California live for his final ringwalk in the UK.

Chisora takes on Otto Wallin at the Co-op Live Arena on February 8th in what will be his 49th professional outing and his last fight on home soil.

The Finchley heavyweight revealed during Thursday’s press conference to launch the fight that he was working on a surprise to mark the occasion.

And he later confirmed that the wheels are in motion for the multi-award winning band The Eagles to be part of his ringwalk.

Chisora has become synonymous with the band’s most famous song, Hotel California, which he has used for much of the latter part of his career and says a mutual friend could lure them to Manchester in the New Year.

The 40-year-old heavyweight said: “I’m working on something and I hope it comes through.“It was meant to be a surprise but you know me and my big mouth, they call me big mouth Dereck. Don’t ever tell me a fucking secret.



“I’m working on the Eagles to come and sing me out. “I’m working on that. I’ve asked one of my very good friends and he told me to send him my ring entrances and I’ve sent it to him and now he’s working on it.”