Brad Pauls vs. Denzel Bentley: Keys to Victory

BRAD PAULS is the British middleweight champion but he starts as a clear underdog against the big-punching Denzel Bentley at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. We take a look at how both men can win this fight.

BRAD PAULS – KEYS TO VICTORY

DISCIPLINE

Pauls became British champion after he stopped Nathan Heaney in the 12th round of their rematch in July, thanks to a mature, patient performance in Birmingham. He had felt aggrieved to only get a draw in their first fight four months earlier and barely put a foot wrong when he got his second bite of the cherry. If he can be similarly watertight against Bentley, who is dangerous early, and take it the full 12, there is every chance he can win this on points.

STRENGTH

Pauls is a physical specimen and seems to be the stronger, stockier man in this fight. Of course this is not a weight-lifting competition but if he can use his strength to his advantage, boss the fight when it gets up close and drain Bentley’s energy in the process, he may be able to take over late on.

INSIDE INFO

Pauls’ close friend and stablemate Linus Udofia boxed Bentley in May 2022 for the vacant British title – and ran him incredibly close. Udofia had bossed the early stages, outboxing Bentley for large parts of them, but succumbed in the second half of the fight, eventually dropping a split decision. That was over two years ago now but there is no doubt that Udofia, a sparring partner for Pauls, will be able to provide the Newquay Bomb with some unique insight on how to befuddle Bentley.

Brad Pauls drops Nathan Heaney

DENZEL BENTLEY – KEYS TO VICTORY

POWER

This is an easy one. When he gets it right, Bentley is one of the most devastating punchers in the division and his 17 KOs in 20 wins proves that. Pauls is no slouch himself, with a 19-1-1 (11) record but Bentley is undoubtedly the puncher in this fight. Although the champion might look to keep it tight and win this on points, he loves a tear-up too, and if they get caught in an exchange, Bentley will fancy himself to finish it on his feet.

EARLY NIGHT

What is most remarkable about Bentley’s 20-3-1 (17) record is that 16 of those 17 have all come inside the first four rounds and his last two victories, against Danny Dignum and Derrick Osaze, both ended inside six minutes while his first two professional fights, albeit against journeymen, were both over in 44 seconds. If he can land something early, this one could be another quick finish.

KEEP IT LONG

While Pauls is the more compact of the two, Bentley has longer leavers and slight height and reach advantages. It is in his best interests, therefore, to open up space with his excellent jab to give himself the best chance of landing the bombs that could put Pauls away. If he can keep it long, he will have 12 rounds to find the target, and that’s a long time.