BOXING legend Roberto Duran was involved in many memorable nights across his 33 years as a pro and the legendary champion was ringside last night in Riyadh to sample the atmosphere and give his take on what went down. After 12 intense rounds of action, Oleksandr Usyk prevailed by decision over Tyson Fury for the second time this year. Last time, it was split. This time Usyk won 116-112 on all three cards.

“It was a good fight and Usyk he do what he got to do and he wins very well,” Duran told Boxing News through an interpreter.

While many Fury fans and his promoter, Frank Warren, were seething at the verdict, Duran saw a different outcome and felt that the tide would’ve turned even more had the final bell not sounded.

“For me the decision they made was good but I thought he [Fury] was going to be knocked out,” added the Panamanian.

While this could well be the end of the road for both of the main eventers, as a conclusive finish has now been reached across 24 rounds, Duran, who boxed through decades into his fifties, feels this is only the beginning.

“Both of them, they are young and they have a future,” he surprisingly suggested.

“Usyk is a good fighter, he’s young and he can do a lot more in the sport. If he does more [title] defence[s], he’s going to make more history.”