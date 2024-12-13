Boxing betting predictions: Jonas vs. Habazin

Natasha Jonas vs. Ivana Habazin – Boxing Betting Prediction

NATASHA Jonas faces Ivana Habazin in Liverpool tomorrow evening. The hometown hero puts her IBF title on the line while Habazin brings her WBC welterweight belt to the party.

Jonas (1/10) has been inactive this year, not boxing since her controversial decision victory over Mikaela Mayer way back in January. Now 40 years old, Jonas may have a touch of rust early on to contend with.

Habazin (6/1), meanwhile, has been keeping on her toes, winning the vacant WBC title with a points win over Kinga Mayer in April. That came in her home country of Croatia, over a lesser opponent, so beating Jonas would be considered an upset.

A stoppage is unlikely, so the decision/technical decision at 4/11 comes into play. Habazin works hard and will push Natasha from start to finish. But Jonas’ extra quality and the fans’ encouragement should help her over the line and on to a possible future unification.

Boxing News Betting Tips

Natasha Jonas to Win by Decision/Technical Decision @ 4/11

Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org