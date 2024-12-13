Boxing betting predictions: Cheavon Clarke vs. Leonardo Mosquea

Cheavon Clarke vs. Leonardo Mosquea – Boxing Betting Prediction

CHEAVON Clarke will fancy a crack at world honours and adding the European cruiserweight to his British belt will be a big boost. French opponent Leonardo Mosquea arrives in Monte-Carlo with the confident winning attitude of a 15-0 fighter.

Clarke (1/4) has enjoyed a fruitful 2024, that started with impressive knockouts of Tommy McCarthy and Ellis Zorro and saw him, most recently, struggle at times to outlast Efe Apochi in California.

Mosquea (3/1) may be undefeated but he is also untested and will need to show something a level up if he is to tame and taser the marauding Clarke over 12 rounds. This is a good match for both men.

Once Clarke gets into a groove, he becomes a hard man to dissuade. Cheavon’s sharp punching should create a gap around the middle rounds as the Jamaican-born Gravesend resident turns up the heat. Clarke to win by KO at 6/4 is solid value.

Boxing News Betting Tips

Cheavon Clarke to Win By KO/TKO @ 6/4

Cheavon Clarke to Win By KO/TKO in Under 10.5 Rounds @ 2/1

