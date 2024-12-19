Bohachuk makes prediction for Ortiz Jr vs Madrimov

SERHII BOHACHUK learned one important lesson from his fight against Vergil Ortiz Jr in August.

The super welterweights met head on at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in a hugely significant clash for the division. They showcased the best of themselves with Bohachuk throwing everything at Ortiz who showed incredible resilience. Two knockdowns, however, were not enough for the Ukrainian to secure the victory with neither of the ringside judges – Max DeLuca, David Sutherland or Steve Weisfeld – scoring the fight for Bohachuk.

On Saturday night in Riyadh, a city threatening to take the title of boxing capital from Vegas, Bohachuk, 24-2 (23 KOs), returns against Ishmael Davis, 13-1 (6 KOs). The British 154lb fighter replaced Israil Madrimov, denying fans of a mighty showdown, who withdrew because of acute bronchitis.

Defeat for Bohachuk on Saturday would be catastrophic as he looks to secure more big fights including a rearranged date with Madrimov and a rematch with Ortiz. Boxing News asked the LA-based Ukrainian what he learned from the first fight.

“I learned I need next time not two knockdowns [but] four knockdowns, knockouts,” he said.

“When you fight decision sometime you get win sometime you lost. Needed the knockout. More knockdowns, more knockouts what I learned.”

Bohachuk will complete 2024 with three fights, the magic number needed for fighters to feel active. A win over Brian Mendoza, the narrow defeat to Ortiz and taking on Davis is a good year’s work for the 29-year-old who will cross 2025 when it comes his way.

“My goal to stay absolute world champion,” he says of his ambitions.

“Fight best boxers. Really, I want to fight with the best in my division.”

Ortiz and Madrimov, like Bohachuk, are two of the best in the division and BN asked him who he thinks will win on February 22.

“I think Madrimov,” he answered. “Madrimov wins because Madrimov more smarter, more stronger – I think this. He has more experience, he has big experience amateur career and professional career. He’s really smart, he’s really strong.”