Ben Whittaker makes intentions clear over possible Liam Cameron rematch

BEN WHITTAKER has vowed to “right that wrong” after what took place against Liam Cameron back in October.

Their light heavyweight bout on the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol undercard made its own headlines because of how the fight finished. After five competitive rounds the fight was over in the sixth when both men fell over the ropes injuring Whittaker’s ankle and neck in the process. The result was a technical draw with the scorecards reading 58-58, 58-57 and 57-58.

The ending left Cameron, 23-6-1 (10 KOs), angry and frustrated which led to the Yorkshireman criticising and mocking Whittaker, 8-0-1 (5 KOs), online. Since their fight on October 12 the 2020 Olympic Silver medallist has said nothing until a public workout at the IBA Champions’ Night this week.

“I couldn’t continue, but when I go and beat him in the next fight, I’ll have a lot to say then,” Whittaker commented.

A rematch may not be straightforward, however. Cameron, who was a free agent, is now promoted by Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, while Whittaker is promoted by Boxxer and Ben Shalom. However, as we saw during their October 12 fight week the relationship between Warren and Shalom isn’t the best.

“You never know what he’s going to do, with his promotional deal now he might have a different route [in mind], might think: ‘I don’t need that now.’,” Whittaker said.

“But after the back of that, the way people have been talking, it’s only right. I just want to right that wrong, show how good I am and move on to the next.”