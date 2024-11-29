Badou Jack not retiring, plans 2025 world title run

By Declan Taylor

BADOU JACK insists he is not retired and is plotting his 2025 route to the undisputed cruiserweight title.

Jack, 28-3-3 (17), has not boxed since he won the WBC title via 12th round stoppage of Ilunga Makabu in February 2023.

He is currently the WBC champion in recess and intends to head to the sanctioning body’s convention in Hamburg, Germany on December 8 to determine his next move.

Noel Mikealian currently holds the WBC title but Jack revealed that a fight with either Ryan Rozicki or Yamil Peralta, who are No.1 and 2 respectively in the rankings, might also be ordered.

Jack told the George Groves Boxing Club podcast: “The WBC put me as a champion in recess while I was going to fight for the bridgerweight title. Now I’ve exercised that champion in recess so I’m going to head to the convention in a few weeks and they can decide who I’m going to fight.

“Maybe it will be the champion or the mandatory and do an interim title for those guys. I’m ready to fight whoever. I’ll fight one on Friday and one on Saturday.

“I guess it will be either me against Mikaelyan or there is a Canadian dude [Rozicki] fighting a guy from Argentina [Peralta] for the interim belt. I think I’ll fight one of those three guys – but it doesn’t matter to me.”

And, with Jai Opetaia (IBF) and Gilberto Ramirez (WBO, WBA) occupying the other three belts, Jack believes he could be just one win away from an undisputed shot.

He added: “I’ll fight one of those guys in the WBC rankings, then Opetaia and Ramirez unify the belts, and I fight the winner for the undisputed.”