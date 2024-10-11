Artur Beterbiev’s Top 5 KOs

#5. Beterbiev KO1 Billy Bailey

Number five on our list is our earliest knockout in the career of Beterbiev.

In just his third fight, Beterbiev would make quick work of unheralded journeyman Billy Bailey, bludgeoning him around the ring for the opening two-and-a-half minutes of the round before a quick counter-right hand sent Bailey to the canvas.

While the right was far from the heaviest Beterbiev has thrown in his career, the speed and fluidity of the shot gave a glimpse into the great Russian’s technical and tactical ability.

#4. Beterbiev TKO9 Marcus Browne

Although the fight is remembered more for the horrific gash on Beterbiev’s forehead, the Russian’s ninth-round beatdown of former WBA belt holder Marcus Browne back in December 2021 was another hugely impressive display of pressure fighting.

After taking a look at Browne for the first couple of rounds, Beterbiev began upping the tempo at the end of the third, forcing his fleet-footed opponent to stand and trade. Following an accidental clash of heads in the fourth, the pace would increase again, with Beterbiev suffocating Browne against the ropes and overwhelming him with hurtful combinations to head and body.

A seventh-round knockdown signalled the end was nigh, but it wasn’t until two rounds later that Beterbiev found the finishing touches. A straight right hand staggered Browne in the ninth, sending him back to the ropes where Beterbiev would uncork a savage left hook to the body, followed by a left uppercut to the head that closed the show.

#3. Beterbiev KO2 Tavoris Cloud (four knockdowns)

While not the cleanest knockout on his ledger, Beterbiev’s September 2014 demolition of the former IBF champion is arguably the most impressive of his career.

A match-up against Cloud, who at the time had lost just two of 26 bouts, to Bernard Hopkins and Adonis Stevenson, was seen by many to be a sizeable set-up for the then-29-year-old Beterbiev, who himself was just 5-0.

The fight itself would be anything but a step up, with Beterbiev flooring the Floridian three times in the opening round in a shocking display of punching power and predatory instinct.

After being saved by the bell in the first, Cloud was sent out to the gallows in the second round. Beterbiev, typically, dispatched of his foe in swift fashion, swarming Cloud with a volley of unanswered shots in the corner before sending him to the canvas for a fourth time.

The referee would wave off the contest at just 38 seconds into the second, securing a statement victory for Beterbiev that sent shockwaves throughout the light-heavyweight division.

2. Beterbiev TKO10 Adam Deines

In March 2021, Beterbiev defended his WBC/IBF titles against Russian-born German Adam Deines in his first bout after becoming unified champion with a bruising victory over Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Despite a knockdown for Beterbiev at the end of the opening round, the plucky challenger showed plenty of heart and skill to hang tough and take the fight into the late rounds. Eventually, however, the systematic, calculated pressure of Beterbiev finally took its toll, with a crunching left hook catching Deines clean on the chin in the tenth, knocking him down for a second time.

After almost thirty minutes of punishment, Deines sat out the count, handing Beterbiev the sixteenth consecutive knockout of his career.

#1. Beterbiev KO4 Gabriel Campillo

Number one on our list comes from Beterbiev’s eight professional bout against former WBA titleholder Gabriel Campillo back in April 2015.

After scoring a knockdown less than one minute into the fight, a spiteful combination from Beterbiev in the fourth round sent Campillo reeling back to the ropes. With the Spaniard a sitting duck and the referee unable to spare him in time, Beterbiev would unleash a monstrous right-uppercut through Campillo’s guard, sending his limp body crashing to the canvas.

Such is the power of Beterbiev, he often only needs to clip or graze an opponent to hurt them. Unfortunately for Campillo, this was one of the few times Beterbiev has landed flush: and the result was complete and utter devastation.